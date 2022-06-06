Apple WWDC 22: What to Expect on the Event? Here's a List – Tech Times

Ads

Apple is soon set off with the WWDC 22 event in a few hours, and there is a lot of information coming in regarding the upcoming releases and announcements in the showcase by the Cupertino giant. There were many leaks regarding the upcoming event, but there are no confirmations from the company regarding it, and people are left to speculate.

There are many things to expect at the event, and users may tune in at specific times to catch these and witness them for themselves. The Verge’s report focus on many things regarding the expectations of the event, especially with the many leaks and rumors surrounding the showcase.

Other tech reporters and insiders, including Mark Gurman, Ming-Chi Kuo, and other big names, also have their takes on the upcoming drops in WWDC 22.

Apple’s AR/VR headsets are a massive device that people expect from the showcase, but the leakers are not entirely convinced that the public is getting the technology in this event. The speculators said that the realityOS that will power the device’s interface and software might be coming in WWDC 22, but this release has no guarantees.

The MacBook Air is getting delayed, and it is because of the supply chain problems in China that plague its arrival on a regular release for the public. However, Apple may not address it in the coming event, but the company will talk about the new macOS 13, alongside the new chip that the world anticipates.

The M2 is the much-awaited Silicon chip that will power the computer for all its processes.

In addition to this, Kuo said that there would only be three standard colors for the MacBook’s new releases, including gray, silver, and gold.

Apple does not bring information about its hardware to the WWDC. Still, the confirmation of new systems like the expected iOS 16 might get clues to the upcoming iPhone 14 release of the company.

Rumors are already spreading about the iPhone 14’s speculation, and the device will have an upgraded RAM for its future arrival.

Lastly, one of the devices that will have an upgrade here is the company’s tablets, especially with the arrival of the iPadOS 16 that comes with the iOS 16. However, the tablet’s operating system is the main focus here. It would add essential features that will help users utilize more of the device, particularly with multi-tasking and using its wide screens.

