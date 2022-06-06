Apple's Rumored 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Now Said to Launch in October – MacRumors

Ads

Apple now plans to release a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in October due to the Shanghai lockdown, which has resulted in production of the display being delayed, according to display industry consultant Ross Young.



In a tweet, Young said Apple is in the process of moving production of the display from Quanta Computer to a different supplier and/or location, resulting in a delay. Young said it is now looking like the display will be released in October, whereas he previously claimed the display was on track for a June release, around Apple’s developer conference WWDC.

Mini-LED backlighting would pave the way for the display to feature ProMotion with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. This could result in the display essentially being a “Studio Display Pro,” but it’s unclear if Apple would use that branding. Additional details are still unknown, including pricing. The existing Studio Display starts at $1,599.

Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, has in the past accurately revealed that the sixth-generation iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display and that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would feature ProMotion.

