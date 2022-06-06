The new vehicle registration data for the first quarter of 2022 indicates that electric cars take the US premium/luxury car segment by the storm.
According to Experian’s report (via Automotive News), Tesla is now considered the sole market leader in the premium/luxury segment with 113,882 registrations (up 59% year-over-year).
It means that Tesla alone holds 21.8% of the segment and other brands are also selling more and more all-electric or plug-in hybrids.
An interesting thing is that Tesla has managed to maintain a high growth rate and distanced itself from the previous leader – BMW, which with 80,482 units is now over 33,000 units behind as “the best of the rest.”
Almost all brands noted difficulties and supply constraints, which caused a massive decrease in deliveries. One exception is Genesis (part of the Hyundai Motor Group), but it’s still a small player.
Registrations* in the US – Q1 2022:
For reference, Audi sold 3,252 all-electric cars in Q1. Volvo sold some 6,018 plug-ins (including 1,658 BEVs) in Q1, which is a solid quarter of its total volume. Mercedes-Benz sold 2,091 all-electric EQS during the period, which is slightly more than the Porsche Taycan (1,925). BMW is ramping up deliveries of its all-new EVs so its Q1 result is not yet high – 347 iX and 13 i3 and i8. The list does not include Lucid (360 units) or Rivian (1,227).
Soon, a few other brands will join the party, including Cadillac and Genesis. Brands without battery-electric cars in the lineup will become exceptions.
More sales reports
Source: Automotive News
Car Buying Service
Get upfront price offers on local inventory.
Search for:
Trending
About this article
In Q1 2022, Tesla Outsold All Luxury/Premium Car Brands In The U.S. – InsideEVs
The new vehicle registration data for the first quarter of 2022 indicates that electric cars take the US premium/luxury car segment by the storm.