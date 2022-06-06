5 good Netflix shows and movies to watch this week: Stranger Things and more – Netflix Life

Ads

Stranger Things Production Still Image Courtesy Netflix

The last full week of May brings one of the most highly anticipated Netflix releases in 2022. Here are the Netflix shows and movies to watch this week.

It’s all about quality over quantity this week on Netflix. There aren’t many shows and movies arriving throughout the week, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to watch. One of the biggest releases of 2022 is happening this week.

Yes, we’re talking about Stranger Things. It’s been far too long of a wait, and we can’t just blame the pandemic for this one. What exactly was going on to delay the season so much? Well, I’m sure we’ll get to find out as the first episodes drop.

While the list isn’t overwhelming, you may still not be too sure what to watch. We’ve got the top five picks of Netflix shows and movies for the week in release date order.

Godspeed

We start with the release of Godspeed, a Turkish drama that follows an ex-Army captain trying to stop wedding. He wants to prevent his friend’s beloved from marrying someone else. It certainly makes a change from the usual storyline of a man going after his own beloved.

What’s the twist in this movie? This ex-Army captain is filled with trauma and grief. They threaten to come up to make the journey to Dalyan difficult.

Watch Godspeed on Monday, May 23.

Ricky Gervais: SuperNature

If you love Ricky Gervais’s stand-up comedy, you’ll be happy to hear there’s another special on the way. This one is called SuperNature.

During this special, we’ll see Gervais give his take on the rules of comedy. He’ll also share about how he spoils his cats and how super nature really is. I’m sure you can see where the title comes from.

Check out the standup special on Tuesday, May 24.

Larva Pendant

There are a few great Netflix shows and movies for kids this week. My Little Pony has new episodes, and there’s also a great series that follows creatures under the sea called Sea of Love. However, the pick for the week is Larva Pendant.

This movie follows Red and Yellow. They head out on an adventure that is filled with fun…and farts. Of course, there are farts.

Watch the series on Wednesday, May 25.

Stranger Things

Next up is the biggest release of the week. Stranger Things season 4, part 1 is finally on its way. It picks up six months after the events of the third season. But yes, things are going to feel off when you see how much the kids have grown!

This time, the group has split up. The horror of the upside-down still threatens everything, but can the group get back together in time to save the day?

Find out everything when Stranger Things returns on Friday, May 27.

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

The 2019 Canadian thriller Disappearance at Clifton Hill is the last of the suggestions for the week. This one follows a young woman who returns to Niagara Falls after some time away.

Now that she’s back, memories threaten to return. These memories are of a kidnapping years earlier, but what really did happen at Clifton Hill back then?

Watch the movie on Sunday, May 29.

Which Netflix shows and movies are you watching this week? Let us know in the comments below.

