Today in Data: The Cost of Crypto – PYMNTS.com

Ads

Today in data, the cryptocurrency industry ups its spending in Washington, while crypto companies begin to cut jobs.



Data

$26.3M: Campaign contributions from the crypto industry players between January 2021 and the end of March 2022.

320: Number of lobbyists employed by the crypto industry in D.C., quadrupling previous figures.

More than 70: Staff positions cut last week by Bitso, Latin America’s largest crypto exchange and one of several companies letting workers go in the first week of June

10%: Share of staff laid off last week by crypto company Gemini.

New year, new world. That could sum up 2022, but it’s a bit more involved. If we weren’t thinking about health often…

Today’s businesses are not only battling economic uncertainty — they are also fighting fraud with tools that many feel are inadequate. Recent…

Despite supply chain issues, inflation and the ongoing impact of COVID-19, apparel retailer Lululemon said it began the year on a strong…

You have successfully joined our subscriber list.

© 2022 What’s Next Media and Analytics™

source