Binance Wins First Gulf Crypto License From Bahrain – Bloomberg

Binance Holdings Ltd. has received licenses to be a crypto service provider in Dubai and Bahrain, a key milestone for the world’s largest digital-asset exchange as it sets up the stage for a major push in the Middle East.

Binance got a license to be the first anchor in Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone, a person familiar with the matter said. It also won a license from the Bahrain’s central bank to be a crypto-asset service provider in the kingdom, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao tweeted. The pair of licenses marked the exchange’s first regulatory approvals in the Middle East region.

source