Crypto And NFT Conference Has To Make Special Adjustments To The Toilet Situation – IFLScience

The traditional public bathroom situation (or just plain old unisex toilets) does not work for cryptocurrency conferences. Image credit: ShutterStockStudio/shutterstock.com

A cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) conference has apparently had to make special adjustments to the toilet situation in order to cater to their unique demographic of clientele. In short, enough of the attendees are men that they had to make some last-minute changes to the women’s toilets in order to make them men’s.



There’s no getting around cryptocurrency and NFTs have a white, male, and young skew. More than six in 10 crypto investors are white (62 percent), 67 percent are men, and 66 percent are under age 45, according to CNBC and Acorn’s Invest in You: Next Gen Investor survey. A UK survey found similar results, with 68 percent of crypto investors being men and 32 percent being women.

Men also check Bitcoin prices more frequently than women according to a study in the Journal of Business, Economics, and Finance, suggesting higher levels of interest in cryptocurrency, or at least marketing and education on crypto targeting men more.

Translate that into the real world, and you apparently get a cryptocurrency sausage fest that needs more ladies than gents.

source