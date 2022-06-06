Australia Zoo announces first NFT Wildlife Warriors – NFT Culture

Ads

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – 6 JUNE 2022: Australia Zoo has today announced further details for its highly anticipated first NFT (non-fungible token) drop as part of its 20th anniversary “Wildlife Warriors” project, in partnership with Australian startup Meadow Labs and created on Algorand – the world’s first carbon-negative blockchain with 0.01 gas and transaction fees.



Scheduled for 14 June 2022 at 7pm AEST, the first Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors NFT drop will focus on the Australian “Warrior Croc” Saltwater Crocodile, inspired by Steve Irwin who was nicknamed “The Crocodile Hunter” for his love and passion for this misunderstood species. With only 2,000 available, each NFT as part of the Warrior Croc drop will be randomly generated (some with familiar Irwin family attributes), non-deterministic, utility-driven and 100 per cent unique to the buyer (no duplicates).



Each NFT has been priced at AUD$50, in order to be accessible and affordable for anyone. Beyond just purchasing a Warrior Croc NFT, owners will be able to support Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors’ conservation and sustainability efforts, as well as have access to a wide variety of bonus utilities including a dedicated Discord channel, special rewards, competitions, and other secret surprises. This drop is the first of a five part animal collectible series, with the fifth animal only available to buyers who hold one NFT from the other four animal drops.



100 per cent of primary proceeds made via the entire NFT series will go towards a range of different Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors conservation projects, initiatives and goals such as adding more arsenal to the zoo’s tools of sustainable practices, turning Australia Zoo shuttles green, tagging and tracking five crocs in the Wenlock River, purchasing supplies and staff needed to care for kangaroo joeys or other baby marsupials, plus more to be announced in consequential NFT drops.



Robert Irwin of Australia Zoo, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the first series of Wildlife Warriors NFTs to support our conservation projects across Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors. We are continuing Dad’s legacy of achieving a world where wildlife and humans can live harmoniously alongside each other, and it is brilliant to be able to use the world’s first carbon negative blockchain to further support our important mission.”



Co-founder and CEO of Meadow Labs, Martin Kelly, added: “Projects like this demonstrate how NFTs can positively impact any brand or business. Our aim was to make these NFTs affordable and easily accessible through fiat purchases so that regardless of your knowledge of NFTs anyone can participate. It’s a perfect project for new-comers and those curious to NFTs with 100 per cent of those primary sales going directly to Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors to continue their quest of making a positive impact in this world.”

CEO of Algorand Foundation, Staci Warden, said: “The Algorand blockchain is the premiere platform to create, launch, and manage NFTs and we are so excited to support the world-renowned Australia Zoo as they launch their Australian wildlife themed NFT collection. Algorand is now carbon-negative through our minimal emissions and proactive carbon offset approach, making Algorand the green blockchain of choice for NFT issuers, buyers, and sellers”

World famous Australia Zoo has announced further details for its first Wildlife Warriors NFT drop.

Available for AUD$50, each “Warrior Croc” NFT will come with a range of bonus utility & 100% of primary proceeds will be donated towards Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors conservation efforts.

The steps to purchase a Wildlife Warriors NFT are simple:

Create an Algorand wallet.

Visit an exchange of choice and purchase $ALGO.

Connect the Algorand wallet to the button on the top right of the Australia Zoo NFT webpage.

