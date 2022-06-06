US Electric Car Prices: Cheapest To Most Expensive (Feb 7, 2022) – InsideEVs

A few months have passed since we last checked the all-electric car prices in the U.S. With many new models on the list, let’s take a look at the prices as of February 7, 2021.
Before we start, let’s remember that, as always, we will focus on the effective price, which is the MSRP plus destination charge (if known), minus the eligible federal tax credit. It’s just a starting point because in many cases customers can count on additional incentives and rebates/discounts.
We are including the federal tax credit, because it affects the entire market (also the used EVs), even if someone has no eligibility to get it. None of the Tesla and Chevrolet models are eligible for any federal tax credit.
The EPA range values are shown just for a brief comparison as they might include expected/estimated values (not yet officially listed on the EPA website).
The list includes the latest BEVs, including Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW i4, BMW iX, Cadillac Lyriq, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQS, Nissan Ariya.
The Nissan LEAF remains the least expensive electric car on the market (thanks to the MSRP price reduction in August). The entry-level version with a 40 kWh battery and 110 kW electric motor is offered at an MSRP of $27,400 (+$975 DST), which effectively is $20,875 (thanks to the full $7,500 federal tax credit).
Then we can see the MINI Cooper SE (effectively $23,250), but it’s a niche vehicle with only 114 miles of range (183 km).
The LEAF e+ version with a 62 kWh battery and 160 kW motor (+$5,000 over the base LEAF) completes the top three of the cheapest EVs. With 226 miles (364 km) of EPA range, it’s the cheapest BEV with more than 200 miles of range.
The Hyundai Kona Electric, at effectively $27,685, is the least expensive EV with a range above 250 miles. Its rating is 258 miles (415 km).
The entry-level version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is coming in a few months surprised us with an effective price of $33,425 and it has 220 miles (354 km) of EPA range.
The all-new Ford F-150 Lightning will enter the market soon with an effective price of $34,169 in the entry-level Pro version with the Standard Range battery. Believe it or not, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is also the least expensive all-wheel-drive BEV. Not bad for a pickup, although most of the customers probably will go with the Extended Range battery version.
The Kia EV6 Light RWD (with a small battery, but good for 232 miles EPA) starts at $34,615. See all the versions compared here.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD, at $37,375 (effective) is the least expensive model with a range above 300 miles of EPA range – exactly 303 miles (488 km).
The least expensive Tesla in the U.S. happens to be the Tesla Model 3 RWD at $46,190. Mostly because Tesla is not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. For reference, the base Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD starts effectively at $60,190.
Among the most expensive BEVs, we can see the Porsche Taycan family, Tesla Model S Plaid/Model X Plaid and Lucid Air family and Audi RS e-tron GT. All beyond $120,000 effectively.
* estimated/unofficial values
