DOGE Returns As Top Purchased Coin by BNB Whales – U.Today

Ads

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by WhaleStats and its division that tracks the 100 largest wallets on BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain – BSC), Dogecoin has again been spotted on the list of top ten digital currencies that largest BNB whales are buying en masse.

Apart from DOGE, on that list there are USDC, BNB, BabyDoge, ETH and other cryptos.

As of this writing, BNB whales are holding a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio.

🏆 Top 10 purchased tokens by 100 biggest #BSC whales today

🥇 $USDC

🥈 $BNB

🥉 #BSC-USD @Tether_to

4️⃣ $BUSD @PaxosGlobal

5️⃣ $FAME @famemmatv

6️⃣ $BTCB

7️⃣ $DOME @Everdome_io

8️⃣ #BabyDoge @babydogecoin

9️⃣ $DOGE @dogecoin

🔟 $ETH

Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/0SYnjw0xQs pic.twitter.com/geVjdj6eC4

As reported by U.Today earlier, according to data shared by IntoTheBlock, DOGE profitability has risen to 53 percent after plunging below the 50 percent level after price drops faced by the coin earlier this month.

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source