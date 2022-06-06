Deals: Amazon Taking Up to $90 Off Apple's iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Mini – MacRumors

Ads

Amazon is offering a trio of deals across Apple’s iPad lineup, including solid markdowns on the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

Starting with the 2021 10.2-inch iPad, you can get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $429.00, down from $479.00. Both Silver and Space Gray are available at this price, and in stock with delivery estimated for as soon as this weekend.

This is an all-time low price on this version of the iPad, and only Amazon is offering the deal at this time. You can also get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad on sale for $309.00, down from $329.00. This is about $10 higher than the best price we’ve ever tracked, so it’s a solid second-best discount.

The new 2022 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has been knocked down to $554.87 on Amazon, down from $599.00. This price is only available in Pink, and it’s just about $5 away from the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this tablet.



The Pink 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air is shipped and sold by Expercom through Amazon. Other colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air are priced at $559.00 and $569.00 on Amazon, and the 64GB cellular model is down to $699.99, from $749.00..

All colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 6 have dropped to $409.00 on Amazon, down from $499.00. We saw this tablet available for $399.00 a few weeks ago, but that record low deal has yet to return, so Amazon’s discount today is a good second-best offer.



Similarly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini is seeing a second-best price of $549.00, down from $649.00. Both versions of the miniature tablet are in stock right now on Amazon, although stock has begun to dwindle on the 256GB tablet.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

