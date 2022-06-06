American Finances Updates: Claiming the $500 and $850 Stimulus Checks, $150 Gas Card… – Marca

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Our live blog this Thursday, April 28, brings you all the latest financial news from across the USA, including a monthly $500 anti-poverty check, $850 checks and a $150 Gas Card.

Powerball April 27th, 2022: A ticket in Arizona has the numbers to claim $473.1 million

In Wednesday night’s drawing, a single ticket sold in Arizona won a Powerball jackpot worth $473.1 million, representing the second-largest jackpot of the year.

According to officials of the multi-state lottery game, the identity of the ticket’s owner is not yet known.

There are massive sell-offs on Wall Street, caused mainly by higher Covid rates and blockades in China, plus last Friday the Dow lost around 800 points, making it the worst day in 2022 for the stock market.

There are even global concerns about a recession, but many specialists in the subject see little chance of that happening in the United States, pointing to Europe as a market that could suffer to keep prices down.

American investors want to avoid government dependence from their money.

The crypto market boomed after people learned that some investors generated thousands, hundreds of thousands, or millions in revenue.

More information here.

Planning on retiring early? Don’t worry, retiring at 62 and claiming your benefits until you’re 67 does have its benefits.

Retirees who begin collecting Social Security at 62 instead of the full retirement age can expect their monthly benefits to be 30% lower. Delaying claiming until the age of 67 will result in a larger monthly check.

More information here.

The Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers who missed Monday’s April 18 tax-filing deadline to file as soon as possible.

While taxpayers due a refund receive no penalty for filing late, those who owe and missed the deadline without requesting an extension should file quickly to limit penalties and interest.

More information here.

Joe Biden has asked Congress to give Ukraine an extra $33 billion in funding for military, economic, and humanitarian aid, which the US believes will cover Ukraine’s costs in their war with Russia until September 30 this year.

“We need this bill to support Ukraine and its fight for freedom,” Biden said at the White House on Thursday. “We need to contribute arms, funding, ammunition, and the economic support to make their courage and sacrifice have purpose.”

With the US housing market facing a lack of properties, mortgage rates have surged upwards with the 30-year average up two points. That along with sales beginning to stall has seen the average price of a US home reaching a record $375,300 in March 2022.

Americans who receive payments as part of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program should see their next sum of money land this Friday, April 29.

While there are some Americans who get as much as 841 dollars via this program, the average monthly payout is approximately 621 dollars.

Read more here about SSI payments.

In the state of Maine, a $1.2 billion budget surplus means that there will be thousands of people who receive an $850 stimulus check.

The requirements include being a full-time resident in Maine, as well as the need to have filed a state tax return by October 31, 2022.

Read more here about who is eligible for the $850 stimulus check.

The state of Chicago is looking to support the lower-earning members of society by introducing monthly $500 anti-poverty stimulus checks.

As part of this project, there will be 5,000 residents who receive monthly checks worth $500 for 12 months. The recipients will be chosen via a lottery format.

Read more here about how to apply for $500 anti-poverty stimulus checks.

The mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, has confirmed that the state will give out 50,000 Gas Cards for free, with these being worth $150 each.

The idea of this is to help those residents in the city who are struggling to cope with the rising gas prices.

Read more here about how to get $150 Gas Card in Chicago.

Welcome to our American Finances live blog this Thursday, April 27, in which we discuss the latest financial news and updates across the United States. This includes some of the benefits programs on offer, in addition to money-saving tips.

Today’s blog will have a look at the monthly $500 checks being sent out in Chicago to low-income residents, as well as $150 Gas Cards that are on offer in the city. There will also be an update on the $850 check on offer in the state of Maine.

As news continue to filter in from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) about tax refunds, we will keep you up to date on when you can expect your payment and much more. What’s more, there is likely to be an update on a potential monthly payment coming as part of the Supplemental Security Income program.

There is a lot to discuss in this Thursday’s live blog on the latest financial news in the U.S., so stay with us to find out what is going on. The most recent updates will be at the top of the updates.

© Abril 2022 Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source