Daily deals May 23: $900 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, $409 iPad mini, $180 Beats Powerbeats pro, more – AppleInsider

Alongside offers on the iPad mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Monday’s best deals include a $70 Fire TV Cube, $125 Shure Pro earbuds, and much more.

AppleInsider checks online stores every day for deals and offers on a variety of products, including Apple products, smart TVs, tablets, and accessories. The best discounts are put together into a daily deal list and published for you to take advantage of the offers.

Some out-of-stock products can be ordered for delivery at a later time, giving you a chance to save on items you want to buy. As Amazon discounts generally don’t last for a long time, you might want to take advantage of the offers sooner rather than later.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

The best Microsoft Office for Mac deal we've seen is still going strong the week of WWDC, with a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license discounted to under $50 while supplies last.

Apple's robust 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are on sale now, with steeper discounts offering up to $210 off the M1-equipped models. Enjoy prices as low as $699 with our exclusive coupon.

In celebration of WWDC, Apple Premier Partner Expercom is throwing a massive sale and discounting nearly every Apple product it carries.

Dell's UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor costs as much as Apple's Studio Display, but while it doesn't have the 5K resolution of its Apple rival, it makes up the shortfall with webcam benefits and other features.

The number of HomeKit-enabled locks continues to grow. To find out which is best, we put several of them to test to come up with our recommendations for your smart home.

Apple recently started selling officially refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 7. Here is how they differ from retail versions and whether they are worth the savings.

Spotify and Apple Music are the heavyweights of the music streaming industry, but which is better isn't clear-cut.

Amazon has updated its Fire 7 tablet for 2022 to make it faster and boost battery life, but it's unlikely to draw many potential buyers away from Apple's standard 10.2-inch iPad or the iPad mini, except for the highly cost-conscious.

References to an unknown HomePod model can be found in the iOS 16 beta

Apple honors winners in the 2022 Apple Design Awards

iOS 16 gets automatic & standalone security updates alongside Face ID in landscape

New iMessage edit and unsend features have 15-minute time limit

Apple details new APIs & Xcode Cloud for developers

Apple Maps expanding to more cities & getting multistop routing in iOS 16

Compared: 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 vs 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1

Apple will continue selling the M1 Macbook Air alongside the M2 model

The Razer Blade 14 has been updated for 2022 to make it more powerful, but it has to fight with the 14-inch MacBook Pro as a creator's choice notebook. Here's how the two laptops compare in our hands-on showdown.

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 adds cloud and smart TV features to what could be taken for an Apple-like display, but is it a good alternative to Apple's consumer-aimed screen, the Studio Display?

You can use the Camera and Photo apps on your iPhone to easily identify any flower or plant without any third-party app thanks to iOS 15. Here's how to do it.

The rate at which new MagSafe accessories are coming to market has continued to increase. Here are some of our current new favorites that work with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

GoCube, the maker of Bluetooth-enabled puzzle cubes, has released its newest product — GoDice. We took a look at these fun new dice to see if they'd be a worthy addition to game night.

The StarTech Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds ten ports to your Mac via a single cable with three downstream Thunderbolt ports at a high price.

The Iodyne Pro Data offers storage for creative professionals working in teams, combining multiple Thunderbolt connections with high capacity NVMe SSD storage, in an appliance accessible by multiple users.

The Monoprice 28-inch CrystalPro 4K monitor looks like a competitive budget monitor on paper, but audible coil noise and poor design ruin its potential.

Tronsmart's new Bang speaker can pair with up to 100 other Bang units to fill a large space with sound, but there are several spots where the speaker could see improvement.

