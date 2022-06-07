Airtel broadband plans, Reliance Jio’s new hardware, Tesla CEO’s ultimatum to staff, iQoo phone, and other top – Gadgets Now

Ads

05 Jun, 2022

Airtel has launched new Xstream broadband plans. The telecom service provider has announced three new all-in-one broadband plans that come bundled with unlimited data, voice calling, DTH and OTT subscriptions. The new all-in-one plans are priced at Rs 699, Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,599. The Xstream broadband plans come with a subscription to 17 OTT services including Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Premium and more. Apart from this, the plans include 350+ TV channels and Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box for users to enjoy OTT and TV content on a single device with one login.Click here to read more

Reliance Jio has launched a new wireless gaming controller called the Jio Game Controller in the country. The device looks similar to any other regular remote that are offered with gaming consoles. This new controller features a rechargeable battery and is compatible with a wide range of devices. The Jio Game Controller features two vibration motors, two pressiure point triggers and is available at Rs 3,499. Click here to read more

Vivo’s sub-brand iQoo has added a new phone to its Neo series in India. The iQoo Neo 6 resembles the iQoo Neo 6 SE smartphone that was launched in China earlier this month. The new iQoo Neo 6 features an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 870 chipset backed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The new handset sports a 64MP triple rear camera setup and starts at Rs 29,999. Click here to read more

Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week sent an ultimatum to Tesla employees asking them to start working from their main offices for a minimum of 40 hours a week. In two leaked emails, he said that if employees do not start working from home it will be considered that they have resigned. In another news, it has been reported that Musk recently sent an email to Tesla top executives expressing “a super bad” feeling about the global economy and his plans to reduce 10 percent jobs worldwide at the company. The message came just after the billionaire asked employees to return to the workplace or leave. Click here to read more

As markets of some products witness a slump due to inflation, the demand for wearables including — smartwatches, earphones and others has been increasing. The wearable segment has grown by 13 per cent during Q1 2022, reports Counterpoint. Apple has maintained its leadership over the market with a 36.1 per cent share. The Cupertino giant has also witnessed 14 per cent YoY growth and Apple Watch has been one of the main reasons for the growth. Click here to read more

Instagram users can now make Reels of up to 90 seconds. The Meta-owned photo sharing poaltform has recently extended the duration of a Reel from 60 seconds. Instagram introduced its Reels feature to compete with TikTok and claims that the new extension will help creators to engage more with viewers. Click here to read more

Hinglish is a commonly used language in India that combines both Hindi and English. Google has recently updated its Pay app on Android and iOS with support for this language. In 2021, the company announced multiple new features for its payments app designed for Indian users at the Google for India event and this was one of them. Click here to read more

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp banned 16.66 lakh Indian accounts between April 1 and April 30 for violating the company’s usage policies. The Meta-owned messaging service also said to have received 844 reports for various grievances that included –account support, ban appeal, product and other support. The company has taken action against 123 such reports. Click here to read more

ruecaller has recently decided to roll out new features for Android users in the upcoming weeks. These new features will include — a passcode lock for the SMS inbox, upgraded Call Logs, face filters for Video Caller ID and AI Smart Assistant among others. Click here to read more details about the upcoming features

A Chinese smartphone maker unveiled a military-grade device with a 21000 mAh battery unit for its domestic market. The company claims that the Oukitel WP19 handset can deliver up to a week’s battery life on a single charge. The smartphone comes with IP68 water and dust proof rating and is available on AliExpress in the Black colour option at Rs 48,184. Click here to read more

Cyber security experts have reported a serious security vulnerability in Unisoc smartphone processor that powers around 11 per cent of handsets worldwide. According to a cyber security firm, Check Point Research, an attacker can abuse this exploit to block cellular communication if left unpatched. Click here to read more

This week, Chinese smartphone maker Realme opened its first global flagship store in Ahmedabad. The company claims that the store reassures its commitment to strengthening its offline presence across key metro and tier-II cities pan-India. The Realme flagship store is spread across 13000 sq ft and aims to offer an immersive experience with a wide range of Realme smartphones and AIOT products. Click here to read more

BenQ’s new GS50 smart wireless portable projector has arrived in the country. The projector features a rugged design, 2.1-channel speaker, Android TV and offers 2.5 hours of battery life. The company is offering the projector at a special price of Rs 79,990 for a limited time period. Click here to read more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced a new Royale Pass that will be valid till June 17. Players can claim the Hidden Hunters Royale Pass at the RP section. This latest pass is avialable for players in two options — Basic Elite Pass and Superior Elite Pass that will cost 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively. Click here to know more

