This stunning iOS 16 concept is everything we want in the next iPhone – Tom's Guide

By Imad Khan published 15 December 21

This iOS 16 concept brings in some very smart ideas

Even though both iOS 15 and the iPhone 13 are only a few months old, that hasn’t stopped fans from hyping up the iPhone 14 and iOS 16 with concept renderings. This latest concept video shows off an impressive rundown of Apple’s next mobile operating system.

YouTube channel the Hacker 34 (opens in new tab), first noticed by BGR (opens in new tab), has released an iOS 16 concept video that brings in a lot of interesting ideas to the Apple ecosystem.

The main theme of the video is greater usability and interactivity without needing to open multiple apps. It imagines users being able to accomplish many basic tasks, like checking off a list, via widgets.



Multitasking is another major concept pushed in the video. Some of the multitasking features come from Samsung directly, such as the edge panel for quickly bringing up apps. In the same way users open up apps for side-by-side comparisons on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the concept video imagines a system in which Apple users too can side-swipe an app and drag it on to the main screen. Doing so would allow two apps to remain open simultaneously.

If Apple really does intend to create the iPhone Flip, then some of these multitasking ideas should definitely be considered. Although, fans might have to wait a while on that one as a recent report suggests an Apple foldable might not arrive until 2023 at the earliest.



This iOS 16 concept also imagines users being able to buy and sell crypto via Apple Wallet. This might be too wishful thinking as Apple tends to be more cautious before jumping into the latest craze. Although, CEO Tim Cook has said (opens in new tab) that crypto is “something that we’re looking at,” but that there were no immediate plans to launch anything crypto related.



Either way, Apple typically opens up public beta access to its next version of iOS after WWDC. This year, WWDC took place in early June. This means that we likely get our first glimpses of iOS 16 in the summer of 2022.

Imad is currently Senior Google and Internet Culture reporter for CNET, but until recently was News Editor at Tom’s Guide. Hailing from Texas, Imad started his journalism career in 2013 and has amassed bylines with the New York Times, the Washington Post, ESPN, Wired and Men’s Health Magazine, among others. Outside of work, you can find him sitting blankly in front of a Word document trying desperately to write the first pages of a new book.

