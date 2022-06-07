50 Cent Trolls Madonna On Instagram – OutKick – OutKick

Ads





Madonna is now 63-years-old and she’s doing everything in the book to reverse the clock — plastic surgery is now her signature like MJ’s fadeaway. And as much as we’d have enjoyed those surgeries to pan out, they did not. So 50 Cent took his criticism to Instagram and he didn’t hold back, like at all…

Madonna’s initial post read: “Jet-lag……..”

And 50 Cent, who’s known to be outspoken on social media, made his own post that’s drawn massive attention.

“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture,” the 50 Cent said. “LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

But this is how social media influencers and world famous singers tend to live their lives. Hyper aware of public opinion and it often leads to unneeded tweaks to the body a 63-year-old should have. There’s nothing wrong with looking 60 when you’re 60, but in Madonna’s case, she took matters into her own hands and now looks like something Elon Musk found with one of his rovers on Mars. Really sad what’s happened with Madonna over the years because she’s made some great music.

