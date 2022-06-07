Apple Stops Signing iOS 15.4.1 Following iOS 15.5 Release, Downgrading No Longer Possible – MacRumors

Ads

Following the May 16 launch of iOS 15.5, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.4.1, the previously available version of iOS that came out in late March. Because iOS 15.4.1 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS after installing iOS 15.5.



Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date, so it is not unusual that iOS 15.4.1 is no longer being signed.

iOS 15.4.1 was a minor update that addressed an issue that could cause the iPhone‘s battery to drain more quickly following the iOS 15.4 launch. It also addressed an AppleAVD issue that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, which Apple said was actively exploited.

iOS 15.5 added an Apple Cash feature for requesting and sending money, along with new features for Podcasts and a fix for an issue with home automations. It also included several security updates, and those who have not already upgraded to iOS 15.5 should do so for that reason.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source