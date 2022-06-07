L.A. city attorney to prosecute man accused of tackling Dave Chappelle – The Washington Post

Ads

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it will prosecute a man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance Tuesday night.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said his office would be filing charges “alleging battery, possession of a weapon with the intent to assault and charges relating to interfering with a performance” against Isaiah Lee, 23.

“My office takes protecting public safety extremely seriously, and we are going to vigorously prosecute this case,” Feuer said in a video posted to Twitter.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told The Washington Post that officers responded to the incident at the Hollywood Bowl about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. The man was carrying a replica gun and was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated for injuries. Police on Wednesday identified Lee as the suspect. Chappelle was not seriously harmed, they said.

Though Lee was charged Wednesday with felony assault with a deadly weapon because the replica hand gun “contained a knife blade,” the L.A. District Attorney’s Office told The Post on Thursday that “after reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct.” The case was then referred to the City Attorney’s Office.

It is unclear if Lee has an attorney to represent him. As of Thursday night, he remained jailed on a $30,000 bond.

Organizers of the show, part of the Netflix Is a Joke festival, strictly prohibited attendees from using their phones. Still, clips of the incident — which show Chappelle, microphone in hand, being tackled — quickly went viral.

This dude tackled Dave Chappelle like he in the NFL 😮 pic.twitter.com/mNl6QUVBP6

After the man rushed onto the stage toward the show’s end, Chappelle’s security team of “at least 10 people” began punching and kicking the attacker, according to BuzzFeed News reporter Brianna Sacks, who was at the show.

“Sheer chaos,” Sacks wrote on Twitter. “Then Jamie Foxx comes out in a cowboy hat, looking absolutely shocked, and Chappelle makes a joke about stomping the guy, who is still getting beat up.”

LAPD cruisers were behind the stage while rappers Talib Kweli and Mos Def performed, she added.

Once the performance ended, the showgoers — once again in possession of their phones — poured out of the Hollywood Bowl to find officers loading the attacker, “who looked to be strapped in a jacket in a chair, into an ambulance,” Sacks wrote. Videos of the moment shared on social media appear to show the man with a visibly injured arm.

Representatives for Netflix did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Carla Sims, a spokeswoman for Chappelle, said Wednesday that the comedian is cooperating with the police investigation.

“The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment,” Sims said in a statement to The Post.

It’s not immediately clear what led the man to tackle Chappelle. Before the commotion, Chappelle “had literally just said he now has more security because of all the uproar from his jokes about the Trans community,” Sacks wrote.

In his Netflix special “The Closer,” Chappelle quipped that he was on “team TERF” — an acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist — and also defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticized for making transphobic statements.

The jokes gave rise to calls for Netflix to stop streaming the show. After the company refused — defending Chappelle as “one of the most popular stand-up comedians today” and citing “creative freedom” in an internal memo — a slew of trans and nonbinary employees protested in October by walking out of the Los Angeles Netflix campus.

Minutes after the tussle, a seemingly unharmed Chappelle once again appeared onstage, where he was later joined by Chris Rock — who was slapped by Will Smith during the Academy Awards.

“What was also wild was that Chris Rock performed at the #NetflixIsAJoke Chappelle show (he was fantastic) and joked about what happened to him,” Sacks wrote.

Helena Andrews-Dyer contributed to this report.

