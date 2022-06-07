Swift Student Challenge winners receive special WWDC 22 swag – The Apple Post

Ads



Apple has awarded its Swift Student Challenge winners with special WWDC 22 swag for completing this year’s coding competition, giving away AirPods Pro, WWDC pins, and more.

Shared by challenge winner Vedant on Twitter, the swag pack includes a WWDC-branded sweater, an Apple-branded beanie, a WWDC pin set, and a card from Apple congratulating winners on passing the 2022 Swift Student Challenge.

“Your coding skills were tested, and they passed with flying colors. You’re a confirmed WWDC22 Swift Challenge winner,” reads the award. “The Swift Playgrounds app project you created demonstrates your commitment to coding and dedicated effort to bringing your design to life. At Apple, we value these qualities and are thrilled to present you with this exclusive award for your hard work. We appreciate your enthusiasm for Apple technologies and look forward to supporting your future coding efforts.”

It’s finally here! 🎉 #WWDC22 #SwiftStudenChallenge pic.twitter.com/Tjax5il45L

— Vedant @ WWDC (@vedantapps) June 2, 2022

WWDC kicks-off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The main focus at WWDC is on software, with Apple expected to announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, the next macOS update, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and more. Previous events have seen Apple unveil new hardware, such as the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR making an appearance in 2019, so there is a possibility Apple may give us a glimpse at new hardware, despite the event being primarily for software.

Follow @TheApplePost on Twitter for the latest coverage and analysis on all things Apple. Read the day’s latest stories and stay on top of the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks and Mac rumors with the theapplepost.com app – available from the App Store.



The Apple Post publishes the latest Apple news, iPhone leaks, Mac rumors and in-depth HomeKit guides, sharing coverage and analysis on all things Apple.



Read the day’s latest stories and receive breaking news alerts with the theapplepost.com app – available on the App Store.



Have a tip? Share your story

Follow Us

source