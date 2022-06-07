These Sweet Teacher Appreciation Week Instagram Captions Say It All – Romper

Ads

It’s hard to find an adequate way to thank teachers for all the work they do every year, but especially this year. Fortunately, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 2 through May 6, and it’s the perfect time to show the educators in your life how much you value them. Whether you want to thank your child’s teacher or cheers to your friends and family who are educators, these Teacher Appreciation Week Instagram captions will help them feel special and valued.

These last few years have been trying for everyone (to put it mildly), but teachers faced their own unique set of challenges. On top of lesson planning and grading and all the usual responsibilities, teachers became IT masters, Covid-19 safety enforcers, and experts at adapting to virtual school on the fly during inevitable school closures. And while like everyone, teachers have their off days, kids look up to their teachers and see them as heroes (my three-year-old nephew likes to walk around with an empty coffee mug speaking in a very calm voice pretending he is “Miss Hannah.”)

A card or a gift to show your appreciation is always lovely, but if you have a cute picture of your child with their favorite teacher, a Teachers Appreciation Week Instagram post is a wonderful way to honor them.

Whether you’re the funny or sentimental type on Instagram, these captions for Teacher Appreciation Day will show the world (er, your followers) how grateful you are for the educators in your life.

This article was originally published on May 4, 2021

