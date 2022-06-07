How tweets by Tesla's Elon Musk have moved markets – Reuters.com

Ads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Nov 8 (Reuters) – Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) fell on Monday as chief Elon Musk, known for his Twitter banter, proposed the sale of about a tenth of his holdings in the electric-car maker after conducting a poll on the social network.

The poll asking Musk's over 62.5 million followers if he should sell stock garnered more than 3.5 million votes, with 57.9% of the people voting "yes". read more

Here is a timeline tracing Musk's candid Twitter posts that have impacted the market.

* Aug. 7, 2018: Shares closed up nearly 11% after Musk tweeted during market hours: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

Later that month, a post on Tesla's public blog announced that Musk had abandoned the attempted privatization process.

In September 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Musk for fraud and sought to remove him from Tesla. [https://reut.rs/3mTlpws]

* May 1, 2020: Tesla erased around $13 billion from its market value after Musk tweeted "Tesla stock price is too high." [https://reut.rs/3bSzqUY]

* Dec. 20, 2020: Dogecoin soared after Musk tweeted, "One word: Doge." read more

* Jan. 25, 2021 – Musk tweeted he "kinda loves Etsy", taking the e-commerce company's stock to a record high.

* Jan. 26, 2021: GameStop surged 50% after Musk tweeted "Gamestonk!!", along with a link to Reddit's Wallstreetbets stock trading discussion group, where supporters affectionately refer to the Tesla CEO as "Papa Musk." read more

* Jan. 28, 2021: Polish games producer CD Projekt's shares (CDR.WA) rose after Musk tweeted "The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw….."

* Jan. 29, 2021: Musk adds "#bitcoin" to his Twitter bio, driving a 14% surge in the largest cryptocurrency.

In January, total market value of all cryptocurrencies reached more than $1 trillion for the first time. The billionaire has since taken the tag off. read more

* Feb. 4, 2021: Musk tweets "Doge" in reference to a cryptocurrency based on a popular internet meme. He later tweeted, "Dogecoin is the people's crypto." and "I am become meme, Destroyer of shorts." Dogecoin surged more than 60%.

* May 7, 2021: Musk tweeted "Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution!" read more

* May 9, 2021: Dogecoin tanked after Musk called it "a hustle" on SNL. Musk tweeted "SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space To the mooooonnn!!" read more

* May 12: Cryptocurrencies tumbled after Musk tweeted Tesla would no longer accept bitcoin as a payment, and "Energy usage trend over past few months is insane." read more

* June 4, 2021: Bitcoin fell more than 7% after Musk tweeted "#Bitcoin", a broken-heart emoji and a picture of a couple discussing a break. read more

June 14, 2021: Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms surged when Musk tweeted "When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions." read more

* Oct. 14, 2021: Musk tweeted he was in talks with airlines about installing Starlink, a satellite-based broadband service owned by his rocket company SpaceX. Shares of in-flight internet provider Gogo Inc (GOGO.O) fell. read more

* Nov. 2, 2021: Musk tweeted "No Contract Has Been Signed Yet" with Hertz, after the car rental firm announced a massive deal with Tesla. Shares of Tesla and Hertz fell. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sign up to our investor newsletter to get the latest news and trends in global financial markets.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get all the news you need to start your day.

Russia's failure to send an interest payment to creditors is triggering a payout on debt insurance, taking the country another step closer to its first default on international bonds since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2022 Reuters. All rights reserved

source