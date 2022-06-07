Why Are Airfares So High? High Prices Hit Travelers Post-Pandemic – Bloomberg

Ads

For more than two years, the main topic of conversation pretty much everywhere has been about the impact of Covid-19. Now that the worst of the pandemic seems to be over and people are traveling more freely again, another hot topic is on the tips of everyone’s tongues: expensive plane tickets.

People are looking for flights — sometimes their first in years — in a rush of what’s been termed “revenge travel.” Internet searches show sky-high airfares for many routes, yet travelers with wanderlust are opting to stomach the higher costs after being grounded for so long.

