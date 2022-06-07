iOS 16: New features, iPhone compatibility, release date – 9to5Mac

Ads

iOS 16 Overview

34 'iOS 16' stories

February 2022 – June 2022

iOS 16 will be the next major milestone release of Apple’s operating system for the iPhone and iPod touch. The update will be introduced in June and likely be released to the public in September. Here’s everything we know so far.

Apple is set to introduce a new version of iOS in the next few months. The codename of this update is Sydney. So far, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says this new version will bring “nice upgrades.”

Rumors are still vague, but it seems Apple plans to introduce a new Lock Screen. It seems like iOS 16 won’t have an “end-to-end redesign” to its interface.

In an April edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that iOS 16 will bring “fairly significant enhancement across the board, including an update to notifications.”

One of the most important features of iOS 15 was the Focus mode feature. According to a new string added to iOS 15.5 beta, Apple is working on a revamped version of this function as there’s a warning message telling users that the chosen Focus mode requires a software update to be enabled:

Using an allowed list for this Focus will cause these settings to be lost on your other devices with newer software.

A device with newer software has updated this Focus to use a new configuration this device doesn’t support. To continue editing notifications on this device, update to the latest software or use an allowed list for this Focus.

In addition to all these features, it seems like Apple will bring improved health features. iOS code also suggests Apple News will get an update and some older devices won’t support it anymore. Last but not least, Gurman suggests that iOS 16 will be full of hints about Apple’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset, which could be announced later this year.

According to iPhonesoft, based on knowledge of someone running an internal seed, Apple plans to drop support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE with iOS 16.

With that in mind, here are the iPhones that could possibly receive iOS 16:

It’s important to note that since Apple discontinued the seventh-generation iPod touch, it may not receive iOS 16. We’ll discover in a couple of weeks from now.

iOS 16 will likely be announced on June 6, during WWDC 2022’s keynote. The event will be online, although some students and developers will be able to attend the keynote in person at Apple Park.

Following the announcement, Apple will test the operating system for a few months until it’s released for all users around September, as the company has done over the past years.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman recently said that the iOS 16 beta build release schedule is a bit different this year. According to the journalist, Apple has plans to introduce the first public beta of iOS 16 along with the third developer beta in July.

The reason, according to Gurman, is that the current internal builds are “a bit buggy.” As a result, Apple engineers will need more time to make the iOS 16 beta stable enough before letting anyone install it on iPhone and iPad devices.

9to5Mac’s Parker Ortolani created a fun concept that Apple could 100% adopt. According to Parker, Apple should add interactive widgets, persistent focus toggle, and more:

Widgets don’t really get any love on the iPhone with iOS 15. There are a few new built-in ones for Apple’s apps like Find My, Game Center, and Mail. But widgets still aren’t truly interactive or easily resizable. We looked at two of Apple’s own apps as good examples for how to make a widget interactive but still unobtrusive.

The Home app is the app that needs interactive widgets the most. It would be great to turn a HomeKit product on or off with a tap using a small widget. For people who use scenes, a medium-size widget could include your scenes and let you swap between them on the fly. Voice Memos would benefit from an interactive widget, too. Imagine being able to take a voice recording right from your Home Screen or Lock Screen.

You can read Parker’s concept here.

iOS 16 Stories Yesterday

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 6th 2022 8:17 pm PT

@filipeesposito

During the WWDC 2022 opening keynote on Monday, Apple highlighted how iOS 16 enhances the gaming experience with updates to the Metal API and a redesigned Game Center. In addition, iOS 16 adds support for even more game controllers, including Nintendo’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller.

Chance Miller

– Jun. 6th 2022 7:13 pm PT

@ChanceHMiller

During today’s announcement of iOS 16 at WWDC, Apple Music didn’t get any stage time despite being one of Apple’s most important services. Nonetheless, there are a couple of small changes to the Music app that are worth noting: playlist sorting and the ability to mark an artist as a “favorite.”

Michael Potuck

– Jun. 6th 2022 5:57 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

The headlining update with iOS 16 is the ability to make custom Lock Screens. From widgets, fonts, photos, new wallpapers, and more, follow along for a hands-on look at how to create a custom iOS 16 Lock Screen on iPhone.

Zac

– Jun. 6th 2022 5:27 pm PT

@apollozac

Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes.

While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work with next-gen CarPlay won’t be announced until the end of next year. There’s a high chance that drivers will have to wait until 2024 or 2025 to get behind the wheel of next generation CarPlay.

iOS 16 does include a few updates to CarPlay, however, that will be available to everyone this fall.

Zac

– Jun. 6th 2022 4:48 pm PT

@apollozac

Apple’s Photos app is gaining a lot of useful features in iOS 16. While the star of the keynote was iCloud Shared Photo Library, Photos has also learned how to detect duplicates in your library, new ways to edit, and more.

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 6th 2022 4:04 pm PT

@filipeesposito

It’s that time of year again when we all get excited about new features in Apple’s software. This year, iOS 16 brings new customization options for the lock screen, as well as other important enhancements. And on top of that, the update adds a new wallpaper to the operating system, and you can download it right here.

Allison McDaniel

– Jun. 6th 2022 2:25 pm PT

@aamcdani

The WWDC 2022 opening keynote just finished, and it’s hard to keep up with all of the announcements. One of the stars of the show was Apple’s announcement of the iOS 16 update, which will bring changes to Safari, FaceTime, Siri, and much more. However, did you realize new parental controls within Family Sharing are being added to the update?

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 6th 2022 2:16 pm PT

@filipeesposito

Back in 2020, iOS 14 introduced a new banner to alert users when an app is pasting from the clipboard. This way, you know when an app is reading the clipboard without your consent. Now with iOS 16, Apple is taking this feature further as the system now asks for the user’s permission to copy and paste between apps.

Chance Miller

– Jun. 6th 2022 1:52 pm PT

@ChanceHMiller

One of the headlining changes of iOS 16 is support for an all-new, fully customizable Lock Screen. As part of those new customization options, Apple has added a new wallpaper library feature that includes the largest expansion ever of new built-in wallpaper options for iPhone users. Head below for a closer look.

Zac

– Jun. 6th 2022 1:29 pm PT

@apollozac

Siri has always known how to start phone calls and FaceTime sessions. Starting in iOS 16, Siri will finally be able to end those calls too. Here’s how to use the new Siri Call Hangup feature.

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 6th 2022 1:15 pm PT

@filipeesposito

iOS 16 was announced today at WWDC 2022 with several new features, including a completely redesigned lock screen with widgets and enhancements to several system apps. Specifically speaking about Safari, Apple’s web browser will now support web push notifications, extension syncing, and more with the update.

Michael Potuck

– Jun. 6th 2022 12:58 pm PT

@michaelpotuck

Ready to test out all the new features and changes with the latest iOS release like the customizable iPhone Lock Screen, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, and much more? Read along for how to get iOS 16 early with the beta now available.

Chance Miller

– Jun. 6th 2022 12:50 pm PT

@ChanceHMiller

iOS 16 includes a small but notable new feature for the on-screen virtual keyboard. For the first time, you’ll find a new option in Settings that enables haptic feedback as you type. This has been a popular feature of third-party keyboards on iOS for years, and now Apple its bringing it natively to your iPhone.

Chance Miller

– Jun. 6th 2022 12:14 pm PT

@ChanceHMiller

After the official announcement at WWDC 2022 today, the first beta of iOS 16 is now available for developers. iOS 16 brings a wide selection of new features, including a more customizable lock screen, new communication features, and much more.

Filipe Espósito

– Jun. 6th 2022 10:55 am PT

@filipeesposito

Apple on Monday announced iOS 16, the next major update to its operating system. Now that the update was officially unveiled during the opening keynote of WWDC 2022, we finally have details about which iPhone models are supported by iOS 16.

José Adorno

– Jun. 6th 2022 10:51 am PT

@joseadorno

During the WWDC 2022, Apple announced a new iCloud Shared Photo Library feature with iOS 16 and the other operating systems. With this function, users will be able to share photos with family members with ease and instantly, so you can have all your photos from a trip without having to ask it every time.

Chance Miller

– Jun. 6th 2022 10:10 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Apple has officially unveiled iOS 16 with new features focused on customization, communication, and more. Right off the bat, the company says that iOS 16 brings an all-new lock screen with a slew of new customization options. Head below for the details.

iOS 16 Stories June 4

José Adorno

– Jun. 4th 2022 5:46 am PT

@joseadorno

WWDC 2022 is scheduled to take place a few days from now. On June 6, we’ll learn more about Apple’s plans regarding iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. In addition, we could also see Apple unveiling new hardware or teasing a future product. Here’s what to expect from Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

iOS 16 Stories June 2

Michael Potuck

– Jun. 2nd 2022 11:07 am PT

@michaelpotuck

The next major update for iPhone is iOS 16 and all of the new features and changes have been officially revealed by Apple. There are several launches when it comes to the iOS 16 release date including the developer beta, public beta, and the official public debut. Here’s what to expect…

iOS 16 Stories June 1

José Adorno

– Jun. 1st 2022 6:34 am PT

@joseadorno

As always, Apple users have high expectations of iOS 16. In a few days from now, the company will preview during the WWDC 2022 keynote the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other operating systems.

Personally, if the company finally revamps the Low Power Battery pop-up on iOS 16, I’d already be satisfied. Here’s how Apple could do it.

iOS 16 Stories May 31

Chance Miller

– May. 31st 2022 8:24 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

Now that we’re less than a week away from WWDC, rumors of new iOS 16 features are starting to gain traction. iOS 16 will mark the next major release of Apple’s software platform for the iPhone, as well as iPadOS 16 for the iPad. Head below as we recap all of the latest rumors and expectations for iOS 16 this year, including new features, release info, and more.

iOS 16 Stories May 30

Filipe Espósito

– May. 30th 2022 3:41 pm PT

@filipeesposito

As WWDC 2022 approaches, we’re only a week away from seeing iOS 16 for the first time. Based on rumors, the next big update to the iPhone and iPad operating system is expected to have significant changes, which include revamped notifications, new accessibility features, and better multitasking for iPad users. Now we want to know which rumored iOS 16 feature you are most excited to see.

iOS 16 Stories May 29

José Adorno

– May. 29th 2022 6:56 am PT

@joseadorno

WWDC 2022 will start a few days from now on June 6. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, gives some additional tidbits regarding iOS 16 and tvOS 16.

José Adorno

– May. 29th 2022 6:07 am PT

@joseadorno

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says iOS 16 could finally include an always-on display feature for the future iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Once rumored to arrive with the iPhone 13 Pro, it seems the next flagship phone from Apple could feature this long-awaited function.

