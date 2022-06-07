Microsoft Teams in the Windows Microsoft Store, but not for S mode – Tom Talks Blog

Ads

Microsoft Teams is finally available in the Microsoft Store, here.



This is the same electron-based version of the client you get if you download it directly from Office 365/Microsoft outside of the Microsoft Store, not a new version of the client. As it’s electron/win32 it’s not supported in Windows S mode (a version of Windows locked down to only non-win32 Microsoft store apps) and it’s not Teams 2.0 for work/school.

Just like everywhere else, on Windows 10 the Store version of Teams supports work, school, and consumer accounts, on Windows 11 the inbuild “Teams 2.0” client handles consumer and the store app is only for work/school.

The fact it is available in the Microsoft store is because the store now allows unpackaged Win32 apps.





Users are still excitedly awaiting new Apple silicon optimised versions of the Teams client and Teams 2.0 for work/school.

A Microsoft MVP and Microsoft Certified Master, Tom Arbuthnot is Founder and Principal at Empowering.Cloud as well as a Solutions Director at Pure IP.

Tom stays up to date with industry developments and shares news and his opinions on his Tomtalks.blog, UC Today Microsoft Teams Podcast and email list. He is a regular speaker at events around the world.

