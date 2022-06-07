Gurman: iOS 16 to Include New Ways of System Interaction and 'Fresh Apple Apps' – MacRumors

Ads

iOS 16 will include new ways of interacting with the system and some “fresh Apple apps,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has said, offering some more detail on what Apple has in store for the upcoming release of iOS and iPadOS set to be announced in a few weeks at WWDC.



In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman wrote that while ‌iOS 16‌ is not likely to introduce a major face-lift to the operating system, it will include new ways of interacting and some “fresh Apple apps.”

Users have long-hoped that Apple would bring interactive widgets to iOS ever since widgets were revamped with iOS 14. Widgets were mostly untouched with iOS 15 and remain non-interactive, so there is some hope significant widget changes could be in store for ‌iOS 16‌.

While I don’t expect Apple to present a full redesign of the software, there should be major changes across the system, new ways of interacting and some fresh Apple apps. The news about watchOS 9 will be significant as well.

Gurman added today that watchOS 9 will also be a “significant” update. Gurman has previously reported that a revamped notification system and new health and fitness tracking features are in the works for ‌iOS 16‌. Check out our post to learn more about 20+ new features we’re expecting for ‌iOS 16‌ and watchOS 9.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source