This week's top stories: Apple April event confirmed, Apple Pencil 3, iPhone 14 rumors, more – 9to5Mac

April 18, 2021

In this week’s top stories: Apple confirms its April special event, rumors of a new Apple Pencil continue, iPhone 12 MagSafe accessory leaks, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.



This year, Apple is holding an event on April 20, and it’s teasing it with the tagline “Spring Loaded.” The event could include a new iPad Pro, AirTags, and more. The event will take place on April 20 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be completely virtual and streamed directly from Apple Park.

You’ll be able to stream the event through Apple’s website, on YouTube, and through the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. And as usual, 9to5Mac will have full coverage of everything Apple announces during the event.

A pair of rumors this week suggested that Apple will announce a new Apple Pencil during its event on Tuesday. Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the Apple Pencil 3 appears to be very similar to the second-generation Apple Pencil, but with one key change: a return to a glossy finish.

It’s possible, or likely even, that there are other under-the-hood changes, such as new features, gestures, or higher precision. Changes could also be in store to improve the experience with the mini-LED display coming to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple regularly updates its iPhone 12 cases with new colors, and leaked images this week offered a close look at what to expect this week.

We had previously seen pistachio, capri blue, cantaloupe, and amethyst cases leak, and new leaked images this week also revealed a new darker yellow, a burnt orange, and a light bluish purple that looks like periwinkle.

You can get a closer look at all of these new cases in our full coverage right here.

Finally, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided a bevy of details on the 2022 and 2023 iPhone details. Check out our coverage below:

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

