Web3 Watch: Epic Games Store Adds First NFT Game, Binance Sponsors The Weeknd Tour – Blockworks

Ads

webinar: the future of digital assets in wealth management – register for free

Gala Games plans to publish a series of blockchain games in collaboration with Epic Games

Epic Games, the video game publisher behind Fortnite, intends to list Web3 gaming company Gala Games’ wild west shooter GRIT as the first NFT-based game on the Epic Games Store.

A free-to-play online multiplayer game for Windows PC players, GRIT is set to launch later this year on Epic Games’ own Unreal Engine. It will also feature user-owned NFT (non-fungible token) assets that can be bought and sold within the game.

Gala Games recently committed $5 billion to expand its NFT offerings between gaming, music, movies and theme park NFTs. Among them: the Gala Music platform and the launch of the NFT esport platform Spider Tanks.

Monday marked the beginning of the three-day Galaverse event in Malta, during which Gala plans to put the “The Gunslinger Box” for sale and unlock one of 10,000 GRIT avatars.

It’s official!

GRIT will be the first Gala game on the @EpicGames store 🔥#IntoTheGalaverse #Galaverse pic.twitter.com/yR8YtgemMp

The Decentraland metaverse hosted virtual events throughout Miami Fashion Week during the past few days. In conjunction with the physical shows that took place from May 31 to June 5, fashion shows with avatar models took over the Luxury Fashion District in Decentraland.

Attendees could buy virtual goods on the marketplace, while designers, models, stylists and photographers had access to a new NFT members fashion club, L’Atelier. Members could register for a whitelisting spot for “The Key” NFT, redeemable for physical and digital wearables.

Miami Fashion Week is the second event hosted on the Fashion Estate this year after Metaverse Fashion Week in March.

"We're all live in the Metaverse today."@MiamiFashionWk pushing the boundaries of fashion from the physical to the digital, with the support of @metav3rsegroup, @meta_archs and @decentraland.🔥 pic.twitter.com/uTBZ9rW6I5

Last week, Binance announced it will sponsor its first global music tour: The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour that begins in July. The crypto exchange intends to integrate Web3 technology “for fans to experience crypto within a creative avenue while supporting a good cause,” according to The Weeknd.

That good cause is the XO Humanitarian Fund, administered by World Food Program (WFP) USA and founded by the artist, who is also a United Nations WFP global goodwill ambassador. At the start of the tour, Binance will donate $2 million to the fund.

Five percent of sales of a NFT collection designed in collaboration with incubator HXOUSE will be donated to the fund as well. Concertgoers can also gain access to commemorative NFTs.

Excited to partner with @Binance and @BinanceUS for my After Hours Til Dawn tour !!!

We'll use innovative Web 3 tech to connect with you in NEW creative ways and collaborate on charitable efforts to provide food to those in need. pic.twitter.com/x7zH9rg0Wq

Get the day’s top crypto news and insights delivered to your inbox every evening. Subscribe to Blockworks’ free newsletter now.

The investigation comes amid a separate report by Reuters alleging Binance facilitated $2.35 billion in illicit funds between 2017 and 2020.

Asset manager 3iQ has joined the likes of 21Shares and Cosmos Asset Management in offering crypto ETFs on the Cboe Australia exchange

The Federal Reserve’s plan is aimed at tightening credit and cooling down inflation, but what’s the collateral damage?

Company seeks to increase production in coming weeks and ultimately double power at new Ontario site

Porter Finance’s product launch enables DAOs, such as the one behind Ribbon Finance, to issue debt the DeFi way

source