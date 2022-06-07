Doctor Strange 2 Disney Plus Release Date: When Is It Coming Out? – Game Revolution

Ads

Doctor Strange 2 is set to debut on Disney Plus, with the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry making its way to the service sooner rather than later. The most recent chapter in the MCU focuses on the titular hero battling it out with Wanda across the multiverse, with director Sam Raimi leaving his unimitable, horror-tinted mark all over the movie. But when is Doctor Strange 2 coming out on Disney Plus?



Advertisement

Doctor Strange 2 is coming out on Disney Plus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. This is a major change from previous MCU films, that would previously take around two months to release on the platform.

The release for the film will likely follow the below schedule across the US and UK:

So why the change? Doctor Strange 2 was a box office success, raking in over $910 million worldwide. However, having new MCU entries take up two months to release on Disney Plus can inevitably push people away from subscribing to the service. By dramatically shortening the delay between Marvel films making their way to the big screen, Disney may convince Marvel fans who haven’t yet subscribed to the streaming platform to do so, knowing that MCU films won’t take so long to make their way from the theater to the service.

And it’s certainly a big change for release date timing on Disney Plus. Eternals released on Disney Plus 68 days after its theatrical debut, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was pushed to the service 70 days after release. Both pulled in less money both domestically and worldwide than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Shang-Chi raking in $432 million worldwide while Eternals pulled in $402 million.

In other news, an official Marvel MMO was canceled before it had even lifted off the ground. A new mobile game called Marvel Snap was also revealed.

source