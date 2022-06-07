How to enable Save As prompt in Google Chrome – TheWindowsClub

Ads

The Windows Club

TheWindowsClub covers Windows 11, Windows 10 tips, tutorials, how-to’s, features, freeware. Created by Anand Khanse.

By default, Google Chrome saves all the downloaded files in the Downloads folder. However, if you want to save different files in different locations, you need to open the Save As wizard. This guide helps you enable the Save As prompt in the Google Chrome browser. In other words, you can enable or disable the Ask where to save each file before downloading setting with the help of the in-built settings, REGEDIT and GPEDIT.

How to enable Save As prompt in Google Chrome

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-3′,’ezslot_4′,890,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-3-0’)};To enable Save As prompt in Google Chrome, follow these steps:

Open the Google Chrome browser. Click the three-dotted icon and select Settings. Click the Advanced option. Select Downloads. Toggle the Ask where to save each file before downloading button.

Let’s delve into these steps in detail.

First, you need to open the Google Chrome browser, click on the three-dotted icon and select the Settings option. Then, expand the Advanced menu on the left-hand side and select the Downloads.if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[580,400],’thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_2′,815,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};

Here you can find an option called Ask where to save each file before downloading. You need to toggle this button to turn it on.



That’s all! After that, Google Chrome will ask you to choose a location before downloading a file.

How to enable Save As prompt in Google Chrome using Group Policy

To enable Save As prompt in Google Chrome using Group Policy, follow these steps:

Press Win+R to open the Run dialog. Type gpedit.msc and press the OK button. Navigate to Google Chrome in User Configuration. Double-click on the Ask where to save each file before downloading setting. Choose the Enabled option. Click the OK button.

To know more about these steps, keep reading.

First, it is required to open the Local Group Policy Editor. To do that, press Win+R to display the Run prompt, type gpedit.msc, and press the OK button.

After that, navigate to this path:

For current user:

User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Google > Google Chrome

For all users:

Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Google > Google Chrome

Double-click on the Ask where to save each file before downloading setting on the right-side and choose the Enabled option.



Click the OK button to save the change.

if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-banner-1′,’ezslot_8′,682,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-banner-1-0’)};However, if you want to save all files in the Downloads folder or the default folder, you need to open the same setting in the Local Group Policy Editor and choose the Not Configured option.

How to allow Chrome to ask where to save file before downloading

To allow Chrome to ask where to save file before downloading, follow these steps:

Search for regedit in the Taskbar search box. Click the individual search box. Click the Yes button. Go to Google in HKCU or HKLM. Right-click on Google > New > Key and name it as Chrome. Right-click on Chrome > New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Set the name as PromptForDownloadLocation. Double-click on it to set the Value data as 1. Click the OK button. Restart your PC.

Let’s check out these steps in detail.

To get started, search for regedit in the Taskbar search box, click the individual search result and click the Yes button to open the Registry Editor on your computer.

Then, navigate to this path:

For current user:

HKEY_CURRENT_USERSoftwarePoliciesGoogle

For all users:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESoftwarePoliciesGoogle

However, if you cannot find the Google key, you need to create it manually. For that, right-click on Policies > New > Key and name it Google.

Following that, right-click on Google > New > Key and set the name as Chrome.



Once done, you need to create a REG_DWORD value. To do that, right-click on the Chrome key, select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value and name it as PromptForDownloadLocation.if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[336,280],’thewindowsclub_com-leader-1′,’ezslot_6′,821,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-leader-1-0’)};



Double-click on this REG_DWORD value and set the Value data as 1.



Then, click the OK button, close all windows, and restart your PC to get the change.

However, if you do not want to allow Google Chrome to ask for the location while downloading a file on your computer, you have two options. First, you can navigate to the same path, open the same REG_DWORD value, and set the Value data as 0. Second, you can delete the respective REG_DWORD value.

How do I enable Save As in Chrome?

To enable Save As in Google Chrome, you have three options, and you can follow any of them. However, the easiest way to enable this prompt is by using the in-built settings panel. For that, you need to follow the very first method mentioned in this article. From the settings panel, you need to toggle the Ask where to save each file before downloading setting.

How do I get Chrome to ask me where to save?

To get Google Chrome to ask you where to save or download a file, you need to turn on the Ask where to save each file before downloading setting. On the other hand, you can use the Local Group Policy Editor and the Registry Editor as well. In the GPEDIT, you need to open the Ask where to save each file before downloading setting and choose the Enabled option.

Read:

Date: June 7, 2022

Sudip loves to engage with the latest technology & gadgets. Apart from writing about all things technology, he is a Photoshop junkie and a football enthusiast.

June 6, 2022

June 4, 2022

May 29, 2022

May 28, 2022

Copyright © 2022 The Windows Club

source