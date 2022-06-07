Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, And Gnox Token (GNOX) Set to Skyrocket You Into Massive Gains – Cryptonews

Ads

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists.

Crypto prices may not be on a rocketship to the moon these days, but what goes up must come down. And now that prices are down, this is the time to start refueling for the next lunar orbit. Here are three cryptocurrencies that could skyrocket to massive gains.

Binance is by far the world’s largest crypto exchange (by daily volume). Ethereum wishes they had this killer ecosystem. But Binance decided to launch its own blockchain from the start. Thankfully so, because Binance now has some of the lowest transaction fees in the industry.

Not content to rest on their laurels, Binance has been on a development rampage. First, back in February, Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain were merged to form BNB Chain. Then more recently, at the BNB Chain Revelation Summit, they unveiled a brand new technical roadmap which includes the introduction of BNB sidechains. This should greatly appeal to dapp builders. Binance also hiked its Block Gas Capacity to 200 million to facilitate faster and cheaper transactions. And in an effort to increase decentralization the increased the number of validators to 41 which should help build trust and goodwill towards Binance.

It isn’t just the development department that’s going gangbusters. The business development department recently scored licnses to provide crypto services in several more countries including France and Italy.

A lot of people are down on the Terra folks right now after the now legendary demise of the UST/LUNA pair. However, its rise from the ashes as LUNA 2.0 might be even more legendary. While pundits were calling Terra down for the count, the governance quorum decided to scrap the entire thing and start over from scratch.

LUNA 2.0 tokens were airdropped to all LUNA Classic holders. Within the first few days of trading the price went on a wild roller coaster ride. On the Kraken crypto exchange, the price opened at around USD 17, then oscillated between USD 30 and USD 4.80. By Tuesday, however, the price was back up about 30% to around USD 9 and Wednesday saw it drop back to about USD 6.50. The point is that LUNA is going to be a volitile asset that could make some serious cake for astute swing traders.

Gnox is the newcomer and the underdog here. In fact the platform hasn’t even launched yet. Nonetheless those who are taking advantage of the ICO presale are already seeing massive gains of more than 50%. What’s so special about this new DeFi utility token? It’s specially designed to benefit early adopters. For every GNOX token sold, 1% will be given as a kickback to all current holders every 60 minutes. So, the earlier you get on board the better.

But that’s just the start. Once it launches on July 18th, Gnox will be offering something unique they call yield farming as a service. A portion of all GNOX sales are potted in a treasury. Those tokens are then used to invest in a basket of yield-generating DeFi assets. All profits are then used to buy back GNOX tokens on the open market and burn them, thus increasing the value of tokens held by investors.

It seems that as long as GNOX holders are making money (and the investment strategy all but ensures that they will) then there’s absolutely no reason to sell, hence there’s no reason the token’s price should go down in value even in a bear market.

Learn more about Gnox:

Join Presale: https://presale.gnox.io/register

Website: https://gnox.io

Telegram: https://t.me/gnoxfinancial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/mnWbweQRJB

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gnox_io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gnox.io/

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

source