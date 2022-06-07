Kit Carson Electric Cooperative announces its Taos Mesa Solar Array ready for testing – Albuquerque Business First – The Business Journals

Ads

Construction on a solar array covering about 170 acres near Taos has ended, which gave two energy companies the opportunity to celebrate a significant milestone on June 3. Kit Carson Electric Cooperative can now use solar energy to provide 100% of its daytime power for its customers.

Together with Denver-based Guzman Energy, which has provided wholesale power to Kit Carson Electric Cooperative since 2016, and other officials from around the region, the companies cut the ribbon to mark the launch of the Taos Mesa Solar Array.

Testing is now underway on the completed array, which is comprised of 43,680 solar panels.

Located about nine miles northwest of Taos, the solar array will be able to deliver 15 megawatts which can power about 7,500 homes, a figure that doesn’t take into account the 12.5 megawatts of battery storage.

Kit Carson CEO Luis Reyes Jr. said in a prepared statement that the project delivers on an ambitious goal of becoming one of the cleanest energy cooperatives in America.

“Providing our members with 100% daytime solar power, delivered by locally built and maintained solar arrays and battery storage while also reducing cost for our members is an accomplishment we are incredibly proud of,” he said in a news release.

Formed in 1944, Kit Carson is the second-largest cooperative in the state, and is one of 16 electric cooperatives that serve rural New Mexico communities. The member-owned electric distribution cooperative serves nearly 30,000 members in Taos, Colfax and Rio Arriba counties.

The Mesa Solar Array is one of two projects that Reyes told Albuquerque Business First about last spring. The other — dubbed the Angel Fire Energy Facility — will span about 70 acres.

As of March, ground preparation had been completed and work had begun on underground wiring and adding beams for the solar tracking system, according to the cooperative. With just over 17,000 solar panels, the Angel Fire project will be able to power about 3,750 homes, a figure that doesn’t include 3.75 megawatts of battery storage.

The additional 7.5 megawatts of solar energy that the Angel Fire project will provide will bump Kit Carson’s overall energy production to 41 megawatts of solar power and 16.25 megawatts of battery storage.

