The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins – Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Mushe (XMU) – The Portugal News

Altcoins are a type of cryptocurrency that came into the crypto market after Bitcoin started to gain traction, and innovators saw that cryptocurrency had potential.

Alternative coins, or altcoins as we all know them, are cryptocurrency coins listed on the crypto market and are not bitcoin. Bitcoin is in a world of its own as it is the leading cryptocurrency coin in the world with the highest price and users.

Other crypto innovators decided to develop other coins that will serve as investments and help other prospective and existing investors go into the cryptocurrency world without going directly into Bitcoin.



The cryptocurrency world is wide, and Altcoins are one of the biggest sectors in the crypto market. Altcoins are one of the reasons that we have multiple investors in different parts of the world interested in and investing in cryptocurrency. There are thousands of altcoins listed on the cryptocurrency market.

These altcoins were created in different ecosystems, and they serve different purposes. However, all of the purposes still come down to being an investment token for users worldwide. There are certain Altcoins already topping the charts.

Some of them are Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and so on. On the other hand, Mushe (XRM) is one of the altcoins still coming up. In this article, we’ll be talking about three of these altcoins; Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Mushe (XMU).

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest altcoin in the cryptocurrency market. Second, right after Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) is one of the world’s most popular and most used cryptocurrency platforms and tokens.

The original creator of smart contracts, Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralised blockchain platform that uses a peer-to-peer network that executes and verifies the application odes of smart contracts securely.

These smart contracts allow the users to trade assets without needing a central authority, enforcing the decentralisation of cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency token of this network is Ether (ETH). ETH is the native crypto of Ethereum that is used as a cost of processing transactions on the network.

Owners of ETH can store their Ether in their wallets. However, the ETH isn’t directly stored in the wallet. But, a private key to access each Ether is stored in this wallet. Ethereum (ETH) is moving to an operational protocol that provides rewards and transaction incentives to users who stake their ETH.

Due to the accessibility and vastness of the Ethereum (ETH) network, many emerging crypto projects and tech advances are built on it.

Solana (SOL) is another top altcoin that is a strong competitor of Ethereum.

Solana (SOL) is an open-source platform that’s highly functional and implements the new high-speed and permissionless layer-1 blockchain.

Created in 2017, Solana (SOL) uses an innovative hybrid consensus that uses a unique proof-of-history (PoH) algorithm and the lightning-fast synchronisation engine, which is a better version of the proof-of-stake (PoS) system.

Solana (SOL) was created to do the same things that major popular blockchains do, but costing less and working at a higher speed. Solana (SOL) is a peer-to-peer platform that uses smart contracts, just like Ethereum (ETH).

It also facilitates the creation of decentralised apps (DApps). The native token of this platform is SOL. This token, SOL, is used for the major exchange transactions in the system.

Mushe (XMU) is a new altcoin crypto token just added to the crypto world. It is a platform created to support peer-to-peer interactions and worldwide blockchain adoption by providing digital asset access for its users all over.

The Mushe ecosystem utilises the smart contact feature on the Ethereum (ETH) network.

The utility token of the Mushe (XMU) ecosystem is XMU. This XMU is a decentralised token used as an exchange medium in the Mushe ecosystem. It can also be staked, rewarding users who stake them and giving governance rights to users who hold these tokens.

The XMU token is designed to provide more opportunities as the system grows.

The presale of the Mushe (XMU) network and ecosystem has started. If you would like to join or have questions about it, use any links below.

Official Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Presale Registration: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up

Telegram: https://t.me/MusheWorldXMU

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mushe_World

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mushe_world/

