Samsung Galaxy S22 becomes the first phone to offer voice over 5G (Vo5G) – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: June 2nd, 2022 at 18:26 UTC+02:00

The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra have become the world’s first smartphones to enable voice over 5G (Vo5G) communications. Mobile operator Zain Kuwait announced the launch of its Vo5G service, and so far, it’s available exclusively for the Galaxy S22 series.

Even though 5G is expanding, the technology is primarily used for data transfers rather than voice calls. However, many network operators are considering transitioning to Vo5G, and Zain Kuwait has become the world’s first carrier to offer Vo5G services to smartphone users. (via Telecompaper)

The Galaxy S22 lineup is the only one to offer Vo5G support on Zain’s network, but the service will eventually expand to more 5G handsets. For now, Galaxy S22 customers are the only ones that can make crystal-clear voice calls over 5G.

Zain deployed its 5G network earlier this year after extensive tests and assessed that it is capable of operating at the highest quality nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are some of the best and most successful Samsung smartphones money can buy, which makes them a great match for the carrier’s new network and Vo5G services.

Thanks for the tip, @Osama11!

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

Samsung isn’t due to launch the next major update for its smartphones for a few months. However, the sig …

While the Ultra variants of Galaxy S series phones have been getting the latest and greatest camera innovation …

Yesterday, Samsung released the June 2022 security update to the Snapdragon version of Galaxy S22. Now, the up …

The Galaxy S22 flagship series wasn’t the first to receive the June 2022 security patch from Samsung, bu …

Given the sheer number of devices that it releases every year, finding the best Samsung phones can often prove …

Samsung has been hard at work advancing the cause of 5G. It remains a leading global supplier of networking eq …

Devices

Samsung Galaxy A13

SM-A135F

Samsung Galaxy A23

SM-A235F

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus 5G

SM-X806

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source