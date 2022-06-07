Here are the Trivia winners for the second week – Nigerian Idol – DStv

Ads

Nigerian Idol has got us all hooked and we are happy we’ve got a lot of OG superfans and new fans in on the action. To this end, we decided to share a little love with fans of the show through our weekly Trivia. Five lucky winners will walk away with Premium Headphones just by watching the show from the comfort of their homes. That’s a sweet way to enjoy the show, right?

The winners have been rolling in and we are thrilled to announce them. They are;

Week 1

Edwin Chukwuelue

Kevwe Kofi

Tracy Owuna

Leo Ogomegbunam

Olayinka Babafemi



Week 2

Benedicta Ugo

Olanike Bolaji

Odion Ese-Amadasun

Peace Dania

Vivian Isreal

Week 3

Cha Cha

Confidence Sunny

Johnbosco Mbachu

Odion Ese-Amadasun

Simeon Oladipo



Week 4

Abubakar Samira

Henry Obodo

Oluwafemi Agbejaife

Peace Udoh

Seyi Fagbohun

Those are the 5 lucky winners from the first to the fourth week. Thank you for participating in our weekly Trivia game. Do not forget to always watch Nigerian Idol on DStv channel 197 and GOtv channel 29 to always have updated info on the show.

Nigerian Idol season 7 is proudly sponsored by Bigi Drinks and Binance Africa. Keep it locked on our social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest details. Watch Nigerian Idol on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Urban (DStv channel 153 & GOtv Supa channel 6), and Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) every Sunday from 7pm. The incredible journey continues daily on the Nigerian Idol Extra channel on DStv 197 and GOtv 29. You can also catch up on all the episodes on the DStv App and watch the latest behind the scenes on Showmax across Africa as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

DStv Premium customers can enjoy access to Showmax at no extra cost as part of their DStv subscription. DStv Compact Plus and Compact can access Showmax for only half the price.

