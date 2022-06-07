Cumulative NFT Sales Among 18 Blockchain Networks Surpass $36 Billion – Blockchain Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Jamie Redman

Statistics recorded this week show that the aggregate number of non-fungible token (NFT) sales, settled across more than a dozen different blockchains, has officially surpassed $36 billion. While there are 18 competing blockchains offering NFTs, Ethereum-based NFT sales dominate by more than 75%. While Ronin commands the second-largest amount of NFT sales, NFTs from the game Axie Infinity have been the top-selling collection for quite some time, with more than $4 billion in global sales to date.

The world of blockchain-based digital collectibles has been a force to reckon with as the NFT ecosystem has become a multi-billion-dollar industry. This week’s metrics indicate that all-time NFT sales have surpassed $36 billion to date.



The $36 billion in sales recorded on cryptoslam.io’s NFT dashboard stems from 18 different blockchains like Ethereum, Ronin, Solana, Avalanche, Wax, Polygon, and Flow to name a few. Ethereum’s $27 billion in NFT sales, however, represents 75.02% of the total number of sales across all the chains.



The top blockchains in terms of all-time NFT sales besides Ethereum include Ronin ($4B), Solana ($2.2B), Flow ($1B), Polygon ($591M), Wax ($430M), Avalanche ($277M), Immutablex ($98.7M), Palm ($50.5M), and Tezos ($40.4M). All-time NFT sales from the top nine blockchains add up to approximately 24.61% of the non-Ethereum-based NFT sales.

The remaining nine blockchains below Tezo’s position only represent 0.37% of the $36 billion in all-time NFT sales volume. Ethereum’s 1,300,118 NFT buyers and Ronin’s 1,742,207 NFT buyers are the only two chains with more than a million unique NFT buyers.



Out of the $36 billion in NFT sales, the top NFT collection in terms of all-time sales is Axie Infinity, which has seen more than $4 billion in sales. The second-largest collection in terms of sales is Cryptopunks, which has seen $2.24 billion in sales.

Cryptopunks is followed by Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) which has recorded $2.12 billion in all-time sales. BAYC is followed by Mutant Ape Yacht Club ($1.52M), Artblocks ($1.25M), NBA Top Shot ($1M), Otherdeeds ($906K), Azuki ($756K), Clonex ($671K), and Veefriends ($538K).

Most Expensive NFTs Stem from Veefriends, BAYC, Cryptopunks, Cyberkong — Opensea Still Commands the Most Amount of Sales by an NFT Marketplace

All-time sales metrics from cryptoslam.io’s dashboard indicate that the most expensive NFT sold is Veefriends’ “Thoughtful Three Horned Harpik,” which sold for 100,000 ether or $316 million. The Veefriends NFT is followed by Cryptopunk 5822 which sold for 8,000 ether or $23.7 million.

Five of the most expensive NFTs sold out of the top ten are BAYC NFTs and two are Cryptopunks. Other collections in the most expensive NFT top ten list included Meebits 10,761 and Cyberkong VX 8252.

Out of all the NFTs sold, most are purchased on the NFT marketplace Opensea with the market Looksrare following the platform’s lead. Other notable NFT marketplaces include Magic Eden, Flow’s NBA Top Shot market, Mobox, Solanart, Wax’s Atomicmarket, Bloctobay, and Rarible.

While billions of dollars worth of NFTs have been sold during the last few weeks, NFT sales have been dropping significantly. Weekly NFT trade volumes are down and weekly NFT sales have also floundered during the past few weeks. If the crypto economy is truly in a bear market cycle it will be interesting to see how the NFT industry handles the downturn.

What do you think about the 18 blockchains recording $36 billion in all-time NFT sales? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

