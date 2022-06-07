Fans of GTA 5, Know how to download the game on Laptop; check system requirements, size and more – HT Tech

Ads

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most popular video games of all time. And its fifth installment, GTA 5 (stylized as GTA V), took the popularity to new heights after it was launched in 2013. Built on RAGE (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine), the game’s graphics and gameplay still hold on its own in 2022. Further, the additional DLC content and the online multiplayer modes have made the game a one-of-a-kind experience. If you want to play the game again and are wondering what the basic requirements are and how you can download the game on your laptop, then just read on.

Minimum system requirements: This is the basic requirement your device needs to fulfill in order to run the game at the lowest graphics settings.

OS – Windows 7/8/8.1/10

CPU – Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600/AMD Phenom 9850

GPU – Nvidia GeForce 9800 GT 1GB/AMD HD 4870 1GB

Memory – 4GB RAM

Recommended system requirements: This is the requirement the game recommends to optimally play the game and enjoy the experience.

OS – Windows 7/8/8.1/10

CPU – Intel Core i5 3470/AMD X8 FX-835

GPU – Nvidia GeForce GTX 660/AMD HD 7870

Memory – 8GB RAM

GTA 5 download size: The game requires on-disk space of 90GB. Because of its large size, it is recommended to store the game file on an external drive instead of the internal storage of the laptop.

There are two ways to download GTA 5 on a laptop. You can either do so through Steam or through Epic Games Store. Check out both the methods below.

How to download GTA 5 through Steam

1. Go to the Steam website and download the app on your laptop.

2. Either register or log in to your account.

3. Search for GTA 5 in the app.

4. You will see different versions of the game. These are the packs with DLC content in it. Choose the one your budget allows.

5. Make payment. Once done, hit the download button to get the game.

Go to the Epic Games Store website and download the launcher.

After logging into your account, search for GTA 5 in the launcher.

Click on the buy now button and make payment.

Download the game once payment is done.

