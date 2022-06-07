iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year – BGR India

Ads

Photo Gallery

Half of 2022 is almost over and we have already seen smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12 Pro storming the smartphone market space. But the year isn’t over yet and there are many premium smartphones that are yet to make a debut in the market. So, here are top smartphones worth looking forward to this year.

The iPhone 14 Pro will launch with other phones in the iPhone 14 series in September this year. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display. It will be powered by the company’s A16 Bionic chipset and come with up to 1TB storage space. It is also tipped to get a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and telephoto lens.

Google’s next-gen premium flagship device – Pixel 7 Pro – is also one of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones of this year. Though the phone isn’t expected to launch in India. As far as the expected specifications are concerned, the phone is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It is expected to be powered by the second-generation Google Tensor chipset. (Image: Let’s go Digital)

Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!

BGR is a leading online destination for news and commentary focused on the mobile and general consumer electronics markets. It is America’s number one source of exclusive and breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles and casual readers alike. more

Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited

source