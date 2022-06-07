How to get Disney Plus Hotstar membership for free in India – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Disney Plus Hotstar is one of the best streaming services right now in India. It not only has some of the most popular HBO shows in its library but also has a huge catalog of Disney original movies and TV shows. The good news is that you can now get a one year Disney Plus Hotstar VIP membership for free in India if you are an Airtel or Reliance Jio prepaid subscriber.

If you were to pay for the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription, it would cost you Rs 399 (~$5) for one year. However, you can now get it by simply recharging your Jio or Airtel numbers with the special prepaid plans that bundle the subscription for free.

With the Rs 399/year membership plan for Disney Plus Hotstar, you can watch all content on the service, including live sports and some good Hotstar originals. However, you don’t get access to American shows and movies. Also, all the Disney Plus original content will be available only in dubbed languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. To watch content in the English language, you’ll need to subscribe to a Disney Plus Hotstar Premium plan.

Another thing to note about the Disney Plus Hotstar VIP membership tier is that you’ll see personalized ads while watching content.

Jio announced a free Disney Plus Hotstar membership for all those who get its Rs 401 monthly prepaid pack or the Rs 2,599 annual recharge pack. The monthly plan is valid for 28 days and 90GB of data (3GB/day). You also get unlimited calling and 100 free text messages per day. Meanwhile, the Rs 2,599 plan is valid for 365 days and 740GB (2GB/day) of data. The calling and SMS benefits remain the same.

In addition to these plans, you can also get Disney Plus Hotstar VIP on Jio’s data add-on packs priced at Rs 612, Rs 1,004, and Rs 1,206.

Once you recharge your prepaid Jio number with any of the aforementioned plans, you’ll get the one year Disney Plus Hotstar membership for free.

Airtel has a similar offer for its prepaid subscribers to get a year’s worth of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP for free. However, Airtel’s offer is only valid on a single prepaid recharge of Rs 401. No other recharge packs bundle the free subscription for Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sadly, the data that you get with Airtel’s 28-day monthly pack is also much less than what Jio has to offer. Airtel is only giving you a total of 3GB of data for the duration of the month, compared to 90GB that you get at the same price from Jio.

If you’re a new Disney Plus Hotstar member, you can check out the links below for some streaming recommendations. You can also refer to our Disney Plus Hotstar guide for any questions you might have about the service.

source