Instagram accounts being hacked for ransom | CTV News – CTV News Toronto

Ads

There are 18.4 million Canadians who use the social media app Instagram, accounting for almost half of Canada’s population.

While the app is a great way for individuals and small businesses to share photos, videos and connect with followers, it’s increasingly being targeted by hackers.

“The hackers got into my account and they changed my email, and they changed my password so I couldn’t get back in," said Siva Swaminathan of Toronto, a chef who uses Instagram for her small business providing healthy recipes.

Swaminathan said that she has been using the platform for the past seven years and has 2,500 followers, but recently she was hacked and locked out her account.

Swaminathan was told by the scammers if she wanted her account back she would have to pay them money.

“They held me for ransom. As soon as they did it they sent me a note on WhatsApp saying ‘we have your account give me money,’" said Swaminathan.

Arianna Hatzis of Burlington uses her Instagram account for personal reasons and she was just hacked losing precious family photos and videos.

"We rely so much on social media and when you have your account hacked there is really not much that you can do about it,” said Hatzis.

Hatzis said scammers sent messages to her contacts promoting cryptocurrencies.

"I started getting messages from all my friends with screen shots saying your account has been hacked and sure enough it was," said Hatzis.

Instagram said it’s aware hackers are gaining access to accounts mostly b

Sam Andrey is the Acting Executive Director of the Leadership Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University and said the best way to protect yourself is to use strong passwords unique to the platform, two-factor authentication and never respond to messages that appear to be sent from Instagram.

“Especially through direct messaging on Instagram where basically people are tricked into providing information," said Andrey. "Meta or Facebook will never message you in your direct messages asking for information that is not something that happens."

CTV News reached out to Instagram and a spokesperson said, “we have sophisticated measures in place to stop bad actors in their tracks before they gain access to accounts, as well as measures to help people recover their accounts. We know we can do more here, and we’re working hard in both of these areas to stop bad actors before they cause harm, and to keep our community safe.”

With help from Instagram, Hatzis was able to recover her account, but Swaminathan said she had to start all over creating a new Instagram account from scratch.

Since Instagram is free to use it’s hard to get through and get help when you need it. If your account is hacked you should still contact the platform and warn your friends and family your account has been compromised.

Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.

The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.

Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.

A defrocked Oblate priest who was convicted of dozens of horrendous sexual crimes against Inuit children has been granted parole.

Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?

Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'

The United States won a legal battle on Tuesday to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the US$325 million vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation.

Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.

Quebec's Health Department says the province has a total of 90 confirmed cases of monkeypox. That number is up from 71 confirmed cases reported last week.

A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.

One person has been taken to the hospital with “undetermined injuries” following an alleged assault at a home on Fingal Line in Southwold Township, police say.

What’s described as a 'nauseating odour' has lingered in the air in Sarnia Ont. for several weeks.

“Poppa, Charlie, Poppa” rings out inside Rob Noakes’ home in the hamlet of Inverhuron, near Kincardine. He’s been a Ham Radio operator for more than 30 years and knows exactly what the perception of his hobby is.

Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.

An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.

Provincial police have charged two men in the death of a Six Nations woman, whose body was found in Toronto's Humber River on March 8.

An online fundraiser has been created to support the worker who was seriously injured Monday in an industrial accident in the Flour Mill.

An Indigenous family says they felt "belittled" after a Sault Ste. Marie restaurant asked them to leave the premises.

Few details are available, but an employee with Fountain Tire suffered fatal injuries June 3 while on Algoma Steel property.

Two Ottawa streets have cracked CAA's annual list of Ontario's worst roads.

Police were called to an Ottawa Valley high school on Tuesday due to what the school board is calling a 'potential safety concern.'

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain in the capital Tuesday afternoon.

When LaSalle resident Jacqueline Christmas needed a doctor to treat her sick grandchildren last week, there were no available appointments in her area.

New data released by the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association shows a similar situation locally that a Food Banks Canada report released earlier this week — more people are facing hunger and food insecurity due to a rise in inflation and housing costs.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced Tuesday that Windsor Spitfire Wyatt Johnston has been voted this season’s Most Outstanding Player.

Paramedics confirm one person is in serious condition after a shooting in Barrie Tuesday evening.

Police are investigating after gunshots rang out in front of a home in Barrie Monday night.

The Town of Bradford aims to help tackle the affordable housing crisis with a new trailer project.

A senior Nova Scotia RCMP official says she has no regrets that an emergency alert was not sent during a killer's 13-hour rampage in 2020, saying doing so would have led to more dead police officers.

An RCMP officer said Tuesday she worked as fast as she could to warn the public on social media about a killer on the loose in Nova Scotia on April 19, 2020, but there was a crucial delay she can't explain.

A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict in their country is set to arrive at in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday afternoon.

Calgary councillors won't vote on the city's climate plan until next month, despite the mayor's insistence that the delay sends the wrong message.

Health Minister Jason Copping says he, like many Calgarians, is concerned with the 30 minute EMS response to a dog attack that claimed the life of an elderly woman.

A video of a bear chasing after wild horses captured by a trail camera is gaining attention online after being shared by an Alberta conservation group.

A Winnipeg woman who died in a tragic skydiving accident is being remembered as a caring, selfless and unstoppable veteran of Manitoba’s film industry – one who had a huge impact in the close-knit community.

Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.

In a statement to CTV News, the university said following discussion with interested community groups the Palace Theatre will not be demolished at this time.

Amanda Todd shrieked after seeing an explicit photo of herself on Facebook, the teenager's mother testified Tuesday in the trial of her daughter's alleged cyberbully.

B.C.’s Ministry of Labour is well aware of Ontario’s so-called “right to disconnect” law, but at the moment is only watching the legislation with great interest.

A former counsellor from Mulgrave School in West Vancouver has been sentenced to four months in jail for possession of child pornography.

An investigation is underway after a man got onto an Alberta school bus and slept in the back while the bus transported children to school.

Time will tell if winger Evander Kane and goaltender Mike Smith will still be in orange and blue when the Edmonton Oilers begin their training camp this fall.

The City of Edmonton is adding $135 million to its budget to pay for new projects and cover the costs of changes to some projects already underway.

CTV News Programs

Local News

© 2022 All rights reserved. Use of this Website assumes acceptance of Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy

source