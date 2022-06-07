How to Reset TCP/IP Stack on Windows 11 Computers – Wccftech

Ads

TCP/IP, or the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol, is an essential part of how your computer communicates with other devices on the internet. In the event that something goes wrong, your computer may not be able to function properly. This tutorial will address this and show you how to reset TCP/IP Stack on Windows 11 Computers.

TCP and IP control how information is shared correctly between your computer and other destinations online. It is essential to the proper functioning of your internet, and without it, you cannot work at all. If the settings for the Internet Protocol Suite (TCP/IP) get corrupted, you will get connection errors.

TCP and IP are two protocols and, in combination with some other minor procedures and protocols, are referred to as the Internet Protocol Suite. TCP/IP are designed to recover automatically if a failure occurs. However, sometimes errors can occur due to corrupted settings, malware, corrupt programs, etc. In such cases, you can reset the suite and resolve any issues. Just follow the steps below:

Step-1: Click on the search icon and type cmd. (Instead of cmd, you can also type Windows Terminal or Windows PowerShell).

Step-2: Select Run as administrator.



Step-3: You will be asked, do you want to allow this app to make changes to your device? Click Yes.

Step-4: Now type the following command and press Enter:

netsh int ip reset



Step-5: Once you press enter, you will see a bunch of Resetting, OK! You will then be asked to Restart your computer to complete the action.

Hopefully, after you restart, the errors related to the Internet Protocol Suite will be resolved. I hope this helped. Let us know in the comments below.

