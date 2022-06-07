Bloomberg Markets: China Open is the definitive guide to the markets in Hong Kong and on the mainland. David Ingles and Yvonne Man bring you the latest news and analysis to get you ready for the trading day.
PayPal Mounts Crypto Offensive After New York Grants a Full License
The tech industry’s deep pockets are wooing governments. There’s a risk of regulatory capture.
Crypto globalism?
The annual World Economic Forum in Davos once symbolized a certain kind of out-of-touch globalism, mixing politics and high finance. The recent image of Tony Blair and Bill Clinton on stage next to crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, clad in t-shirt and socks, suggests the torch has been passed.
The sight of these centrist elders, famous for their light-touch approach to financial regulation, alongside the latest generation of fintech guru isn’t a case of “crypto going mainstream.” Rather, it demonstrates the kind of acceptance and respectability that only money can buy — and the risks that go with it.
Binance in France: Davos Globalism Gets Reborn in the Crypto Metaverse – Bloomberg
