Binance in France: Davos Globalism Gets Reborn in the Crypto Metaverse – Bloomberg

The tech industry’s deep pockets are wooing governments. There’s a risk of regulatory capture.

Crypto globalism?

The annual World Economic Forum in Davos once symbolized a certain kind of out-of-touch globalism, mixing politics and high finance. The recent image of Tony Blair and Bill Clinton on stage next to crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, clad in t-shirt and socks, suggests the torch has been passed.

The sight of these centrist elders, famous for their light-touch approach to financial regulation, alongside the latest generation of fintech guru isn’t a case of “crypto going mainstream.” Rather, it demonstrates the kind of acceptance and respectability that only money can buy — and the risks that go with it.

