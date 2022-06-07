Ewan McGregor talks about returning to the Star Wars galaxy as Jedi Master in Obi-Wan Kenobi – India Today

Ads

The much-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi, the next Star Wars series, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This new limited Star Wars series comes years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat. Ewan McGregor reprises the role of iconic Jedi Master.

Ewan McGregor headlines the series Obi-Wan Kenobi along with Hayden Christensen as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Directed by Deborah Chow, the series explores how Obi-Wan went from warrior hero in the prequels to the Zen Jedi Master in the original trilogy.

Ewan McGregor, who returns to the Star Wars galaxy as the venerable Jedi Master for the first time since Revenge of the Sith, finds Obi-Wan in a very different place psychologically and spiritually than he was during the prequel trilogy. Speaking about his return, McGregor said, “We just started with this idea that he was broken. He was a man broken by the experience of Order 66 and the fact that he’d lost his faith. I thought it was interesting to take him into a darker place and then over the course of the series, see how he finds his faith again and gets back to being the Obi-Wan that we knew and loved.”

Here’s the trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Hindi:

Apart from Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, the cast includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie, among others.

The first two episodes of the series are now available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, with new episodes dropping every week on Disney+ Hotstar.

