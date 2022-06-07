Ads

Avalanche (AVAX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Mehracki (MKI) cryptocurrencies could yield great returns in 2022. All three coins are coming up with many interesting updates and exciting new features. The Mehracki Token is a new cryptocurrency that will be launched shortly and it caters to the booming tourism and hospitality sector.

By Advertiser, in Crypto · 25 May 2022, 15:31 · 0 Comments

Avalanche is a well developed blockchain network that has many interesting dApps while Dogecoin is the original meme cryptocurrency that could become a payment solution for many applications across the world. These three tokens can be added periodically to form a balanced portfolio that could provide huge returns in the future.



Valkyrie, a crypto capital DeFi investment firm, has announced the launch of an Avalanche trust for traditional investors that will now be allowed to access the Avalanche ecosystem. The trust has already secured $25 million in funds.

Valkyrie had earlier launched a multi-coin trust that invested in a basket of tokens that included AVAX. The Avalanche trust will offer daily redemption for shares and the minimum investment capital will be $25,000 with 2% being charged as a management fee.

Avalanche – the DeFi Layer 1 blockchain – was trading at $29.20 at the time of writing (12/5/22) and is currently down 80% from its highs in November 2022. AVAX proposes a very good investment opportunity in this current bear cycle. Whether or not we see a bullish sentiment return to the markets or not, an investment in AVAX now would see a 400% increase, should it ever reach its previous highs.

Dogecoin is a pioneering meme coin that started an entire movement of similar tokens such as Shiba Inu and has firmed itself in and around the top 10 coins by market cap for well over a year.

More recently, a leading Brazilian cryptocurrency exchange, Bitso announced that it would list Dogecoin. It will also support tokens issued on the Dogecoin blockchain in the future. Bitso is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in Brazil and has raised $250 million in 2021. This would open the doors for millions of Brazilian citizens who wish to buy DOGE.

The tourism industry took a huge hit during the coronavirus pandemic as travel shut down across the world. However, with the advent of vaccines and the coronavirus being controlled in many regions of the world, the hotel and resort industry is seeing the beginning of a revival and the MKI Token could benefit from such a revival at the advent of Summer.



The Mehracki Token could be adopted as a payment coin for the hotel and tourism industry; hotel owners can accept direct payments from customers and also offer many exciting new rewards in the form of NFTs that could range from discount coupons, loyalty points, to customised user experiences.

The MKI Token holders will be able to earn rewards in the form of NFTs which will provide rewards for its users depending on the number of tokens held by the user. Users will also be able to gain voting power as the Mehracki community will be governed by a DAO.

Purchasing the MKI Token would also allow users additional sources of income through staking and yield farming. Mehracki NFTs could also be sold in the marketplace and the value and rarity will be determined by the amount of money spent and the loyalty points gained by the user.

All three cryptocurrencies described above have strong utility and will be used as payment coins across the world. The hospitality industry is a huge industry worth billions of dollars. The Mehracki Token could offer a huge financial opportunity should the tourism and hospitality industry adopt a blockchain solution to their outdated payments structure.



NFTs are quickly becoming a typical method for memberships and perk clubs. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the tourism/hospitality industry join the party. Early holders could be looking at very handsome returns from the MKI Token.

