MSI Raider GE67 HX release: Samsung's 240Hz OLED display and 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor – TechNave

Last month, Samsung introduced the world’s first OLED panel for laptops with a 240Hz refresh rate at the Display Week 2022. Being an ambitious gaming laptop manufacturer, MSI leads the way by announcing the MSI Raider GE67 HX as the first laptop to use the panel. Now, let’s find out what the gaming laptop serves to the table with such a magnificent display.

The Raider GE67 HX’s 15.6-inch display offers a super-low response time of just 0.2ms. It also boasts a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut for more accurate and realistic colours. Thanks to MSI’s True Color Technology, the laptop can further provide different colour modes to best fit users’ usages. Other features include a QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1.



Not only the display, but we also need powerful processors to make the laptop a complete gaming beast. The Raider GE67 HX packs the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor paired with multiple choices up to 16GB from the NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX series for graphics. Furthermore, it supports DDR5-4800 RAM and features two slots for a maximum memory of 64GB. There are also two M.2 SSD slots for storage. We don’t need to worry they might be too hot to handle as the cooling system utilizes two fans and seven heat pipes.

Besides that, the laptop has an extensive range of ports. These include two USB Type-C, three USB Type-A, one RJ45, one SD Express Card Reader, and one HDMI port with up to 8K resolution support. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and LAN support. Other highlights include a 1080p webcam, per-key RGB backlight keyboard, two-sided Duo Wave speakers with a Dynaudio sound system, AI-enhanced gaming modes, and a 4-cell 99.9 Whr battery.

What do you think about this MSI’s first laptop using Samsung’s 240Hz OLED display? Leave a comment to let us know your thoughts, and stay tuned to TechNave.com for more laptop news.

