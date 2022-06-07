Apple's WWDC 22 remains mostly a virtual event, kicks off June 6 – ZDNet

Ads

Apple just announced that the 2022 rendition of its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will start June 6 and run through June 10. As has been the case for the past two WWDC events, the event will take place online. However, Apple plans to invite a limited number of developers and students to attend the opening keynote and state of the union in person at Apple Park. Developers are want to apply for a chance to be there in person will have to wait until Apple provides more information through the Developer website and app.

Instead, Apple will stream live sessions and classes for developers to watch and learn about what’s new in upcoming releases of Apple’s operating systems and suite of software.

Typically, Apple holds an opening keynote, so in this case, that would take place on June 6, where the company gives developers and the press a preview of new features and changes coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

On occasion, Apple has used the WWDC stage to announce new hardware, but it’s currently unclear if Apple will have any hardware ready to announce at this year’s WWDC keynote.

The Swift Student Challenge is also returning. Submissions will be accepted up until April 25. You can find more information bout the challenge here.

With new software on the horizon, what are you hoping to see added — or removed — in iOS, iPadOS or macOS? Let us know in the comments below.





