The Loop: Banks expected to lift interest rates, Socceroos win, and NASA to launch rockets from the NT – ABC News

The Loop: Banks expected to lift interest rates, Socceroos win, and NASA to launch rockets from the NT

Hi there. It's Wednesday, June 8 and you're reading The Loop, a quick look at today's news.

The Nadesalingam family are expected to leave Perth and fly to Brisbane today, on their way back to the Queensland town of Biloela.

Here's some background:

Commonwealth, state and territory energy ministers are meeting today for the first time since Labor's federal election win. They're expected to discuss how they'll respond to rising energy prices, and the states and territories are also expected to push for a more unified, national approach to encouraging the take-up of electric vehicles

China warned Australia to stop "provocative" actions in the South China Sea region after a Royal Australian Air Force surveillance plane was dangerously intercepted in an area near the Paracel Islands. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the Chinese interception was an act of aggression, while China claims Australia has spread false information and advocated for confrontation

