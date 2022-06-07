Samsung Display to build new OLED factory for Apple iPads and iMacs – SamMobile – Samsung news

Ads

Last updated: June 6th, 2022 at 13:29 UTC+02:00

Samsung Display is reportedly in the early stages of deploying a new manufacturing plant for OLED panels. The company’s new factory will be aimed at large-screen devices and should serve one of Samsung Display’s wealthiest clients — Apple.

Samsung Display hasn’t decided on a budget for its new Gen 8.5 OLED production line yet. But according to industry reports, the company will reveal its spending plan within the year and start ordering factory equipment next year. (via The Elec).

The Gen 8.5 OLED factory could start off with a production capacity of 15,000 substrates per month.

The purpose behind this investment is to secure Apple as an OLED client. Industry watchers suspect that Apple may want to switch to OLED panels for more product categories, including future iMacs.

Samsung Display’s new factory will aim to supply Apple with large OLED panels for both iPads and iMacs. The initial manufacturing capacity is reportedly 15,000 sheets per month.

However, the report also mentions that Samsung Display could double its production capacity to 30,000 sheets per month if Apple decides to adopt OLED more widely.

In other news, Samsung is also working on becoming an Apple supplier for FC-BGA substrates needed to manufacture the upcoming Apple M2 chip.

