Solana Has Rallied Close To 25% Since Friday—What Drove These Gains? – Forbes

Solana prices have been having a tough year, but the highly visible cryptocurrency has enjoyed some notable gains recently, climbing nearly 25% in a few days.

The digital currency rallied to $44.60 earlier today, Messari data shows.

At this point, it had increased close to 25% from the recent low of less than $36.00 it reached around 10:30 p.m. EST on Friday, additional Messari figures reveal.

It is worth noting that in spite of this recent price appreciation, the sol token is down more than 80% from its all-time high.

[Ed note: Investing in cryptocoins or tokens is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated. Anyone considering it should be prepared to lose their entire investment.]

Tim Enneking, managing director of Digital Capital Management, commented on the situation, emphasizing the challenges that Solana has encountered lately.

“Solana has been badly damaged over the past several months, both in terms of reputation and price, because of the double whammies of its own unforced errors (network collapses, etc.) and the general decline in crypto prices during 2022,” he stated.

“With the increase in BTC quotes starting yesterday, and the continued robustness today, what we are seeing is clearly a relief rally in SOL,” Enneking added.

Brett Sifling, an investment advisor for Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, offered a similar take on the matter.

“I suspect this is simply a bounce after prices were driven lower by the overall bear market and the network outages last week,” he said.

“Often times when there are outages on the Solana platform, people start to question the technology and the price of SOL waivers under pressure.”

Beijing Loosens Covid Restrictions

Several analysts cited Beijing’s recent decision to relax Covid-19 restrictions as bolstering the broader markets and therefore pushing the value of many different assets higher.

The city’s government announced that as of today, several changes, including opening up spacious venues like cinemas for business, would take effect.

“The latest news out of Beijing about reducing covid lockdown restrictions gave all risk-markets a bid today including bitcoin, ethereum and many altcoins like Solana,” said Ben McMillan, CIO at IDX Digital Assets.

Jason Lau, COO of cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin, also weighed in on this situation.

“Solana, like the overall altcoin market, is loosely correlated with bitcoin, and bitcoin is maintaining a historically strong correlation with equities,” he emphasized.

“The stock market is up today on the news that China is lifting COVID restrictions on cities like Shanghai that’ve been locked down for months, suggesting that supply chain issues could be easing a bit,” said Lau.

“Investors took this as a bullish sign for tech and growth equities and therefore bitcoin, which is up around 5% today. Altcoins usually follow bitcoin’s swings with a higher beta, which could explain why Solana is up today.”

Solana’s Outlook

Some market observers spoke to the outlook for Solana and its sol token, mentioning both the broader network and the likelihood that the cryptocurrency will be able to retain its recent gains.

Enneking, for example, supplied an optimistic take on the high-throughput blockchain.

“The system remains an excellent concept, if less-than-ideally executed, and crypto folk are nothing if not optimistic,” he stated.

“Once a price move starts, the bandwagon revs up and forces prices even higher (with the reverse phenomenon also true). The real test is whether the SOL price ‘hodls’!”

Sifling also weighed in on the digital asset’s prospects.

“It would be encouraging to see Solana keep these gains, but I wouldn’t get too excited about a recovery until we see some real signs of a long term trend change or a major upcoming catalyst.”

Disclosure: I own some bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, ether, EOS and sol.

