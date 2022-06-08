Latest Volvo and Polestar cars to gain Apple CarPlay in Australia within weeks – Drive

Ads

The latest generation of Volvo and Polestar luxury cars – equipped with Android Automotive infotainment systems – will at last gain Apple CarPlay support within the coming weeks.

Volvo and Polestar’s latest models will at last add Apple CarPlay functionality in a downloadable software update later this month, after launching over the last 12 months without the now-ubiquitous technology.

It will be included in a new over-the-air software update coming soon for Volvos and Polestars with the brands’ shared Android-powered infotainment system: the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, Volvo XC60 (2022 model), and Polestar 2.

The Volvo vehicles’ Apple CarPlay update is expected “in a few weeks’ time”, while the Polestar’s update is due at the end of this month (June), spokespeople for both brands told Drive.

The remaining Volvo XC40 (petrol), XC90, S60 and V60 Cross Country models will switch to the new Android Automotive operating system for Model Year 2023, due on local shores in August 2022.

However, the Apple CarPlay update is likely to be installed before delivery, or available for customers to download immediately after purchase – causing little to no interruption for buyers of these MY23 cars. These vehicles all offered CarPlay with their prior Volvo-developed ‘Sensus’ systems.

Android Automotive – an operating system developed for cars by Google, then adapted and reskinned by car makers – is not to be confused with Android Auto, which is a standalone application offered within a car’s native, non-Google-developed infotainment system.

The introduction of Apple CarPlay to the Android Automotive-powered Volvos and Polestars leaves only a handful of new vehicles left on sale without the phone technology – led by the Polestar’s chief rival, and Australia’s best-selling electric car, the Tesla Model 3.

Other models without Apple CarPlay include the Renault Kangoo, Nissan Patrol, upcoming BYD Atto 3 (at launch, at least), Mahindra Pik-Up, and the Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series.

In addition to the Apple CarPlay update, other features recently (or soon to be) added to Volvo models through over-the-air updates here or overseas include an expanded Google Play Store, video streaming, and an improve range read-out for electric cars.

7 Images

Journalist

Alex Misoyannis has been writing about cars since 2017, when he started his own website, Redline. He contributed for Drive in 2018, before joining CarAdvice in 2019, becoming a regular contributing journalist within the news team in 2020. Cars have played a central role throughout Alex’s life, from flicking through car magazines as a young age, to growing up around performance vehicles in a car-loving family.

Find New cars by type

Popular makes

Cars for Sale by location

Copyright Drive.com.au 2022

Copyright Drive.com.au 2022

DAP Pricing– Unless otherwise stated, all prices are shown as Manufacturer's Recommended List Price (MRLP) inclusive of GST, exclusive of options and on road costs.

source