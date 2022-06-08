Dogecoin Daily: Elon Musk Reacts To Mark Cuban's Idea And More – Benzinga

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.
DOGE was slightly higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2.2% to $1.8 trillion at press time.
YTD performance
See Also: How To Get Free Crypto
Cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said on Sunday that while the majority is expecting the market to “nuke” in the fresh trading week due to the Federal Reserve meeting and additional hikes, the interest rate hike is “already getting priced in or maybe priced in” at this point.
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk liked an idea by Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban who suggested that everyone should put up 1 DOGE for unlimited posts on Twitter.
“If anyone contests a post and humans confirm it's spam, they get the spammer's Doge. Spammer has to post 100x more Doge If it's not spam,the contestor loses their Doge,” wrote Cuban.
DogeDesigner, the Twitter handle of a graphic designer at the Dogecoin Foundation said Dogecoin can add much utility to Twitter and its content creators. The designer laid out the Tipping on profiles, +1 DOGE button on every post and other utilities in a tweet on Sunday.
Dogecoin can add much utility to Twitter & its content creators.
• Tipping on Profiles
• +1 DOGE button on every post
• Send DOGE in Messages
• Tipping in Spaces
• Use earned DOGE in Advertising
The Currency of Internet #Dogecoin @elonmusk @BillyM2k pic.twitter.com/LUdXRkcnk1
Dogecoin Foundation artist who goes by the handle “Dogememegirl” on Twitter warned users that someone is trying to sell the Foundation’s PFPs (Profile Pictures) on OpenSea. The artist said the matter has been reported.
Please don’t fall for this scam, someone is trying to sell the #Dogecoin foundation PFPs on #opensea, they are not for sales. And it’s being reported. #Doge #NFT #NFTs pic.twitter.com/7i5YrQIIyi
Read Next: 'Predatory' Cryptos: Wikipedia Stops Taking Bitcoin, Ethereum Donations
Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Dogecoin Daily: Elon Musk Reacts To Mark Cuban's Idea And More – Benzinga
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 1% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.